Advantech expanding Europe service center

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 16 November 2017]

Advantech has announced plans to expand its service center in Europe, doubling the size of the facility's warehouse and office space and almost tripling its assembly services (CTOS) in production capacity.

The announcement follows the opening of Advantech's new office in Sweden - its 12th in Europe - and no. 13 will open in Barcelona soon, according to the IPC maker.

Continuous growth in the Europe market led to the plans in 2017 to enlarge the Advantech European Service Center (AESC) in Eindhoven, which will also serve as a demo site, displaying the latest of Advantech's service IOT and Industry 4.0 applications.

All of Advantech's modern field offices support the firm's ambitious growth plans over the years, targeting an annual EUR350 million in revenues in year 2025, the company said, adding Advantech Europe currently accounts for nearly 15% of its global business.

The AESC will be fitted with the latest Advantech smart technology innovations: from high-tech building automation such as temperature and light control in meeting rooms and reception, energy monitoring and control of facility to an intelligent iSurveillance and an iLunch catering service for its employees and guests, said the company.

On the operational side, process and machine automation and intelligent enhancements to its manufacturing execution system (iCTOS MES) streamline operations on the factory flow: from kitting to pre-configuration, assembly, integration and quality control.

"As the world moves through a Fourth Industrial Revolution, each traditional vertical sectors begin to leverage IoT technologies and things will be connected. Through big data and AI, the world will be more intelligent and smarter. Advantech wants to be the enabler that stimulate this transition into a new AIOT era," said Jeff Shih, VP of Advantech Global Services located in AESC.

"This ambitious expansion of Eindhoven Service Center will help support our growth target of EUR350 million revenue in year 2025," Shih added.

The official opening for AESC is January 24, 2018.