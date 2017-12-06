Taipei, Thursday, December 7, 2017 15:03 (GMT+8)
Advantech, Adlink, Synnex tapping IoT markets in Southeast Asia
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

Industrial computing device makers Advantech and Adlink Technology as well as IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International have been promoting IoT (Internet of Things) solutions in markets in Southeast Asia and India, according to industry sources.

Advantech has been strengthening IoT marketing in the Southeast Asia market by hosting Industry 4.0-related seminars and boosting smart solutions such as those for medical care and retail operations.

Adlink has increased investment and teamed up with partners to promote application of Industry 4.0 in Southeast Asia.

Synnex has combined resources of its subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia and affiliated Redington (India) and Taiwan's BestCom Infotech and collaborated with Intel and local solution providers to hold seminars in Southeast Asia and India.

Southeast Asia has lagged far behind the US, Europe and Japan market in development and application of IoT solutions and thus is a target market for Taiwan-based companies, the sources noted. Despite large market potential, Taiwan-based companies have to take into account differences in socio-economic conditions, and the political risks, the sources indicated.

