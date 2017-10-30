Taipei, Tuesday, October 31, 2017 12:21 (GMT+8)
China looks to start 5G commercial operations in 2018
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 30 October 2017]

Pushed by government policies and accelerated deployments of 5G networks by telecom operators, some first-tier cities in China may leapfrog those in other countries including Japan, Korea and the US to pioneer 5G commercial operations at the end of 2018, according to industry sources.

To reach the projected goal, China is to expand the deployments of its 5G base stations to 100,000 units by 2018. In Shanghai along, telecom operators have already set up 7,000 5G base stations, the sources noted.

At least 10 first-tier cities in China will have their 5G network coverage sufficient to support commercial operations by 2018, the sources indicated.

China-based telecom equipment providers such as Huawei and ZTE are not only ready to compete with international brands for 5G equipment, but also ramping up related solutions for IoT, IoV and smart home applications.

In case that China is able to lead rivals to push its 5G networks into commercial operations together with related applications, China's 5G equipment suppliers and supply chain makers will take the advantage to grab related 5G equipment orders including whole plants from overseas clients, said the sources.

In comparison, Korea is to demonstrate its 5G technology during the Olympic Winter Game 2018 in Pyong Chang; Japan is scheduled to officially kick off its 5G networks during the Olympic Game 2020 Tokyo; and US-based telecom operators including T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon Wireless are to begin 5G trial operations in 2018 at the earliest.

