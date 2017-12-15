FET demonstrates new 5G base station with Ericsson

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 December 2017]

Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) has showcased its 28GHz 5G base station prototype system with Ericsson in Taiwan, the world's eighth such demonstration following similar events held in the US, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

FET executive vice president of Network and Technology Division Herman Rao pointed out that the 28GHz spectrum band has already been officially recognized and discussed by 3GPP and its characteristics of having a complete spectrum and much less interference will allow telecom carriers to be able to receive the full 400MHz bandwidth of 5G transmission.

Rao noted that the 28GHz base station system and related technologies are expected to be finalized prior to the second quarter of 2018 if the certification process goes smoothly and should be ready for commercial operation before 2020.

Since the establishment of its 5G lab in 2016, FET has invested in the development of a number of advanced 5G technologies including Gigabit LTE, 4x4MIMO, 256QAM, NB-IoT and LAA, in cooperation with Ericsson, Asustek Computer and Qualcomm, said Rao, adding that these technologies have already been gradually adopted in FET's existing 4.5G networks.

To provide better network experience, FET is offering a commercial IoT network supporting a transmission speed up to 800Mbps and is the first telecom carrier in Taiwan to offer such a network.

For the 5G networks, FET's lab has already completed the testing for many core technologies including network function virtualization (NFV) and network slicing, and has scheduled testing for software defined networks (SDN) and distributed cloud computing structure for use in applications including smart medical care, IoT for car, smart city and augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR).

Rao pointed out that the 28GHz band is the second popular 5G spectrum trailing only 3.5GHz band among worldwide telecom carriers and FET will try out the prototype system at a communication park to evaluate its high-frequency coverage area, characteristics in motion, multi-antenna technology and wave speed forming efficiency.

Rao expects 5G chipsets should be ready by the fourth quarter of 2018 and first 5G end device will be released in the first quarter of 2019.

FET is pushing 5G developments

Photo: Michael Lee, DIGITIMES, December 2018