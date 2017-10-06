Telecom firms conservative about network virtualization for 5G, says VMware executive

Irene Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 October 2017]

Despite the strong interests in 5G technologies, global telecom service providers have remained conservative about making investments in network virtualization needed to build the 5G network architectures, judging that only 80-100 out of a total of some 600 telecom carriers around the world have started to implement network virtualization for the 5G deployments, according to Shekar Ayyar, general manager of the Tekco NFV Group under VMware.

If including investments in the 4G network virtualization, the number of global telecom firms with investments for network virtualization still commands less than 30% of the total telecom carriers. But the percentage is expected to surge to 50% before the 5G mobile communication services are commercialized in 2020, with annual investment in mobile communication network virtualization estimated at around US$10 billion, Ayyar said.

Some telecom firms are utilizing virtualization software to allocate network resources to lower operating costs and accelerate the launch of new services. Some others are moving to offer VoLTE services through their existing 4G networks incorporating virtualization resources, Ayyar disclosed.

He continued that telecom network virtualization can not only help to reduce operating costs and speed up introduction of new services, but can also activate telecom resources such as spectrums, frequency ranges and networks. Accordingly, through comprehensive network architecture virtualization, telecom carriers can agilely manage their resources, services, and network traffic control.

In the 4G era, the same network can offer the same type of network traffic services, but a highly virtualized network can offer multiple services based on customers' needs, whether for mobile broadband network, IoT (Internet of Things), autonomous driving or machine learning applications, according to VMware.

In fact, VMwares thinks global telecom firms are quite aware that a complete network virtualization environment is the most crucial key to the construction of real 5G networks. But only some of them are starting to invest in software virtualization and cooperating with equipment suppliers to render VoLTE services or achieve higher transmission velocity. Nevertheless, a very few telecom players are moving to build complete 5G network architectures by virtualizing the IT, cloud and NFV (network function virtualization) infrastructures and integrating different resources.