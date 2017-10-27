Taiwan telecom players can incorporate 5G NR to boost capacities, says Nokia researcher

Irene Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 27 October 2017]

Taiwan telecom firms can take advantage of their high density of base stations deployed around the country to quickly incorporate 5G New Radio (NR) technology, the standard of which will become the most concerned one among the first set of 5G mobile network standards to be released by the end of 2017, according to Nokia researcher.

Nokia Bell Labs researcher Harri Holma said that 5G NR, compatible with 4G LTE network architectures, can help global telecom firms address their existing network capacity insufficiency.

Taiwan now ranks No. 2 in the world in terms of mobile data flow and usage volumes, showing great demand for higher mobile network capacities. By incorporating 5G NR technology, Taiwan telecom operators can effectively boost their overall network capacities through beamforming and massive MIMO (multi-input, multi-output) functions, according to Holma.

He said that sound telecom infrastructures with a huge number of base stations available in Taiwan can help local telecom carriers with fast incorporation of 5G NR to further upgrade their mobile network operating efficiency.

Holma continued that while the base stations for 4G networks are compatible with 5G NR, high-speed micro base stations, or small cells, are needed to facilitate the application of high frequency millimeter wave (mmW). With this, Nokia has launched outdoor 250W small cells to meet market demand.

Despite mixed views among global telecom operators about whether they should establish standalone or non-standalone 5G networks, Holma suggested, telecom firms can first deploy 5G NR to settle the capacity shortfall issue before moving to establish complete 5G network architectures.