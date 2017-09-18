5G brings new business opportunities: Q&A with Alpha Networks chairman John Lee

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 18 September 2017]

Taiwan-based networking device maker Alpha Networks has expanded its product lines from mainly Ethernet switches to include fixed broadband products, wireless networking devices, multimedia and smart medicare solutions over the past years. The company overhauled its strategy 2-3 years ago and made a decision to cross into the IoV (Internet of Vehicles) sector and began to develop 24GHz automotive radar products. Alpha has since then continued to strengthen its deployment in the IoV market, aiming to become a major player for V2V or V2Any IoV solutions in the near future.

The company also has been developing 4.5G/5G products since 2016 based on a "mobile communication as core" development strategy. Instead of focusing on CPE (customer premises equipment) devices, Alpha has been stressing on network and system solutions such as Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) base station and Evolved Packet Core (EPC) network solutions. The following interview was company chairman John Lee's account on Alpha's 5G development roadmap.

Q: Can you talk about the transformation process at Alpha over the past few years? And what are the targets now after years of deployments?

A: Looking into the possibility of technology development, we believe either 4.5G or 5G will be sufficient enough to meet the demand of next-generation mobile communications in terms of technology and applications, and therefore the likelihood of the future development of the networking device industry will follow this trend.

Since the 4.5G/5G C-RAN technology is able to integrate a number of technologies, including telecom switch, millimeter-wave (MMW), radio frequency, fiber optical network, video/audio cache, network function virtualization (NFV) and Wi-Fi, we have long committed software and hardware resources to secure and accumulate these related technologies, and through which we have seen the opportunity and possibility for transformation.

We also enacted in 2016 a development strategy centered on "mobile communication as the core" aiming to develop 4.5G/5G networking systems, including C-RAN base station systems, EPC networks, routers, telecom-grade switches, 10G-Pon broadband networks for use by enterprises and vertical industries.

Our efforts on development of 4G/5G solutions will be materialized gradually. We have joined Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) to unveil a smart parking application solution based on a 4.5G NB-IoT technology. We also plan to demonstrate our in-house developed mobile 4.5G C-RAN networks at the end of 2017.

Q: Could you further elaborate on the development direction of 4.5G/5G solutions?

A: The era of fixed-line networks has gone, and 4.5G/5G will become the world's most popular networks. The 5G networks will sustain significant progress in transmission speed, latency, and coverage, and with the exception of the need of electricity circuits at some sections, the 5G networks, from base stations to core networks, will be operated basically by switches, servers and NFV software.

The adoption of highly standardized switch and server products will help telecom operators save a substantial amount of capex and operating expenses, and the utilization of NFV software could create the flexibility for expansion of functions and operating scales, so we will stress on developing more 4.5G/5G virtualized network solutions on related switch and server platforms.

Meanwhile, we are also undertaking a technology development project with support from the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) aiming to utilize network virtualization, softwarelization and network slicing technologies to enable mobile networks to cater to high-speed mobile broadband and low-frequency IoT applications, respectively. In response to this technology, our company is currently developing C-RAN and EPC network devices, as well as enterprise-use Wi-Fi controllers.



Q: What is the main threshold for the deployment of 5G networks?

A: The deployment of the 5G NR (New Radio) technology is quite unique. The 5G NR will play an important role under the virtualization and softwarelization of the standalone 5G networks. Alpha has accumulated sufficient high radio frequency technology through its development of automotive radar systems, and therefore it will not be a problem for Alpha to also become proficient in 28GHz 5G technology.

Q: Some Taiwan-based companies are eyeing peripheral business opportunities that will come along with 5G technology. What are the key reasons for your decision to directly step into the 5G network equipment market, which needs more investment but comes with more challenges?

A: Most Taiwan's networking device suppliers have been focusing on the CPE market and do not have a strong presence in the COE (central office equipment) segment. However, the 4.5G/5G technology brings the opportunity to standardized hardware and software products, making COE devices accessible to networking device suppliers. That is to say that the 4.5G/5G technology has opened a gate for Taiwan-based maker to access new business opportunities.



Q: Will Alpha adopt a new business model and marketing strategy for its 5G development?

A: While we are choosing mobile communication as the core for the development of 4.5G/5G technology and related products, we remain an ODM company, providing DMS services to brand vendors and telecom operators and will not directly deal with end-market consumers.

In the future, we will not only sell equipment but also platform products packed with hardware and software to system integrators and VARs (value-added resellers). We will also strengthen our cooperation with telecom operators, utilizing so-called direct sale model. We have been cooperating with a number of telecom operators since 2017 and will begin shipping equipment to some of them in 2018.

Alpha Networks chairman John Lee.

