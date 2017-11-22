Digitimes Research: US leads in IoV development

Jessie Lin and Hana Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

Internet of Vehicles (IoV) is being fast developed based on two standards of wireless communication technology, DSRC (dedicated short range communications) and C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) developed by 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project).

In terms of IoV development, the US has taken the lead, Digitimes Research indicated. The US Department of Transportation in 2015 planned to adopt a regulation requiring all new vehicles be equipped with DSRC-based V2V (vehicle to vehicle) devices beginning 2020, rendering DSRC applicable to V2V.

Qualcomm in September 2017 unveiled MDM 9150 C-V2X chip in a bid to set up a C-V2X ecosystem, and has won support from several automakers including Audi, Continental, Ford and PSA Group. MDM 9150 uses unlicensed 5.9GHz ITS (intelligent transportation systems) frequency band units.

IoV using onboard millimeter wave radars and cameras to collect data on cars' surrounding can provide V2V function of keeping safe distances between cars; V2I (vehicle to infrastructure) function of displaying traffic lights for controlling running speeds; and V2P (vehicle to pedestrian) function of keeping pedestrians safe. These functions entail software-based processing and analysis of spatial data, bringing business opportunities for setting up high-precision digital map databases.