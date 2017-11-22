Taipei, Wednesday, November 22, 2017 17:21 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
19°C
Digitimes Research: US leads in IoV development
Jessie Lin and Hana Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

Internet of Vehicles (IoV) is being fast developed based on two standards of wireless communication technology, DSRC (dedicated short range communications) and C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) developed by 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project).

In terms of IoV development, the US has taken the lead, Digitimes Research indicated. The US Department of Transportation in 2015 planned to adopt a regulation requiring all new vehicles be equipped with DSRC-based V2V (vehicle to vehicle) devices beginning 2020, rendering DSRC applicable to V2V.

Qualcomm in September 2017 unveiled MDM 9150 C-V2X chip in a bid to set up a C-V2X ecosystem, and has won support from several automakers including Audi, Continental, Ford and PSA Group. MDM 9150 uses unlicensed 5.9GHz ITS (intelligent transportation systems) frequency band units.

IoV using onboard millimeter wave radars and cameras to collect data on cars' surrounding can provide V2V function of keeping safe distances between cars; V2I (vehicle to infrastructure) function of displaying traffic lights for controlling running speeds; and V2P (vehicle to pedestrian) function of keeping pedestrians safe. These functions entail software-based processing and analysis of spatial data, bringing business opportunities for setting up high-precision digital map databases.

UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link