Commercial 5G can be realized in 2019, says Qualcomm executive
Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 July 2017]

It will be possible to commercialize 5G networks in 2019 although the timetable is rather tight, and 5G standards are still being formed, according to Durga Malladi, senior vice president of engineering at Qualcomm.

The global timeline for the formation of 5G standardization is now calling for completion of the process in two phases. The first stage is the standardization process for the mid-term milestone, non-independent 5G standards, expected to be completed in 2017. In the second phase, the 3GPP hopes to complete independent 5G Core Network standards sometime in 2018, Malladi indicated.

The non-independent (non-standalone) 5G refers to anchor 5G deployments on 4G LTE, adding a new 5G unified air interface. Independent 5G means to use 5G Core Networks without using LTE as a bedding, Malladi explained.

Qualcomm and other industry leaders recently led the acceleration of the schedule for the first specification of non-independent standards to complete at the end of 2017, enabling large-scale trials and commercial deployments to start in 2019.

Many operators are now very interested in non-independent 5G, according to Qualcomm's forecast, the model can achieve large-scale verification and deployments at the earliest in 2019, and deployment of independent 5G will come later, but still conform to the timeline announced by the 3GPP.

However, the industry has to complete interoperability testing before commencing commercial runs in 2019. Interoperability between different terminals and between different infrastructures has to be realized to ensure that telecom operators can utilize 5G technology.

Qualcomm's 5G NR prototype system is in line with 3GPP's relevant specifications for a new unified air interface. Using this prototype system, Qualcomm can conduct tests on corresponding 5G specifications and technology conforming to 3GPP released standards, Malladi said.

Qualcomm's 5G NR sub-6GHz and 5G mmWave prototype systems can also be utilized for related interoperability tests, said Malladi, adding that for the time being, operators in China and Europe are keen to deploy sub-6GHz 5G networks, while those in Japan, Korea and the US are more enthusiastic about mmWave technology.

