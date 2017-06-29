Taipei, Friday, June 30, 2017 07:25 (GMT+8)
MWC Shanghai 2017 opens, highlighting 5G technology
Aaron Lee, Shanghai; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

The 4-day MWC Shanghai 2017 kicked off on June 28, with top-tier telecom players including China Mobile, China Unicom, Huawei, ZTE and Ericsson highlighting their latest 5G technologies and related applications.

The connection points for 5G networks in China are expected to reach 428 million by 2025, accounting for 39% of global 5G connection points, according to a study jointly conducted by MWC Shanghai sponsor GSMA and China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

China Mobile will spearhead the 5G development in China by teaming up with five major cities to test the 5G environment in 2017 and will be ready to push its 5G networks for trial operations in 2019 before kicking off commercial runs in 2020, company chairman Shang Bing said during his keynote delivered at the opening of the event.

China is likely to become the world's largest 5G market by 2025 after it commences 5G services in 2020, according to Mats Granryd, director general of GSMA.

While offering enhanced broadband experience, the 5G technology will help catapult the development of AR and VR services and offer strong support for vertical industries, Granryd said.

China Mobile chairman Shang Bing
Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, June 2017

