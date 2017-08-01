Taipei, Tuesday, August 1, 2017 22:58 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Digitimes Research: 5G networks moving toward cloud, virtualization and network slicing
Benson Wu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

As some telecom operators are looking for accelerated implementation of commercial 5G networks, there emerges a choice of "non-independent" and "independent" networks in the course in which the communication networks are transforming from 4G LTE to 5G, according to Digitimes Research. Meanwhile, in responding to the multiple application scenarios and extreme performance requirements under the new networks, the architecture and functionality of the 5G networks have been evolving toward the cloud alongside virtualization and network slicing.

In order to cope with technology demands for an earlier deployment of commercial 5G networks by Korea's SK Telecom and US-based Verizon Wireless, the 3GPP decided in March 2017 that it will complete the network standardization for the non-independent 5G NR (New Radio) networks by December 2017, Digitimes Research indicated.

While the previous mobile networks only need to carry voice, text messaging and data services, the broadly defined 5G networks are to highlight the communication capabilities reached through synergizing and integrating a variety of communication and network technologies, with the network slicing being viewed as the most innovative technology under the 5G architecture.

While the network slicing technology is likely to demonstrate the viability for operations of mobile communications in emerging vertical communication segment, it has yet to indicate that it will also be able to bring more application value in the vertical market, Digtimes Research commented.

Additionally, the virtualization of communication networks at telecom operators will also drive the standardization of telecom equipment toward general type of commercial standards, which may affect the market share of existing telecom equipment suppliers.

Realtime news

  • Nanya unveils new HQ

    Bits + chips | 1h 5min ago

  • Silicon Motion 2Q17 sales increase slightly, 3Q sales to decrease

    Bits + chips | 1h 17min ago

  • Yageo posts record operating profit for 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 1h 33min ago

  • Quanta Storage accelerates collaborative robots production

    Before Going to Press | 1h 43min ago

  • Chicony Power nets NT$1.72 per share for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 1h 48min ago

  • Solartech sees July revenues decrease

    Before Going to Press | 1h 49min ago

  • Danen July revenues down 52% on year

    Before Going to Press | 1h 50min ago

  • VR HMD shipments may reach 10 million units in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 1h 52min ago

  • Nanya mulls developing 10nm DRAM technology in-house

    Before Going to Press | 1h 57min ago

  • Sales of Asustek ZenFone 4 to exceed 8 million units in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 1h 58min ago

  • WPG 3Q17 revenues to rise up to 6%

    Before Going to Press | 2h 1min ago

  • CHPT posts record profits for 2Q, 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 2h 1min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link