Digitimes Research: 5G networks moving toward cloud, virtualization and network slicing

Benson Wu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

As some telecom operators are looking for accelerated implementation of commercial 5G networks, there emerges a choice of "non-independent" and "independent" networks in the course in which the communication networks are transforming from 4G LTE to 5G, according to Digitimes Research. Meanwhile, in responding to the multiple application scenarios and extreme performance requirements under the new networks, the architecture and functionality of the 5G networks have been evolving toward the cloud alongside virtualization and network slicing.

In order to cope with technology demands for an earlier deployment of commercial 5G networks by Korea's SK Telecom and US-based Verizon Wireless, the 3GPP decided in March 2017 that it will complete the network standardization for the non-independent 5G NR (New Radio) networks by December 2017, Digitimes Research indicated.

While the previous mobile networks only need to carry voice, text messaging and data services, the broadly defined 5G networks are to highlight the communication capabilities reached through synergizing and integrating a variety of communication and network technologies, with the network slicing being viewed as the most innovative technology under the 5G architecture.

While the network slicing technology is likely to demonstrate the viability for operations of mobile communications in emerging vertical communication segment, it has yet to indicate that it will also be able to bring more application value in the vertical market, Digtimes Research commented.

Additionally, the virtualization of communication networks at telecom operators will also drive the standardization of telecom equipment toward general type of commercial standards, which may affect the market share of existing telecom equipment suppliers.