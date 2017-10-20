Asia Pacific Telecom gearing up for 5G network deployments

Irene Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 October 2017]

Asia Pacific Telecom (APT) is actively proceeding with deployments of 5G mobile communications infrastructure, with a spate of tests and certifications of network technologies scheduled to kick off by the end of 2018, according to company sources.

At a press conference held on October 19, the company announced that it already completed the deployments of both CA (carrier aggregation) and 256QAM 4x4 MIMO networks in the third quarter of 2017, and will conduct a mobile edge computing (MEC) experiment and test in the fourth quarter.

In 2018, APT will carry out a NB-IoT commercialization test in the first quarter, start certification tests on such key 5G technologies as network slicing, cloud RAN (radio access network), and massive MIMO (multiple input and multiple output) in the second quarter, kick off commercialization test on eMTC LTE-M as well as certification test of LAA (licenses assisted access) and 16x16 MIMO technologies in the third quarter, and undertake the mmWave technology certification test in the fourth quarter.

Based on the timetable, network slicing, MEC and massive MIMO will play critical roles in the 5G network architecture and application scenarios planned by APT. The company also displayed related solutions including RRH (remote radio head), MEC, and high-speed micro base stations (dubbed as small cells), mostly designed and developed by the Foxconn Group, now the largest shareholder in the telecom firm.

Besides actively developing 5G mobile communication technology applications, the company is also aggressively building outdoor small cells around commercial zones and other public areas, so as to effectively complement its 4G networks. It is estimated that the total number of the firm's large-sized 4G base stations and outdoor small cell stattions will exceed 25,000 units in the next 3-6 months.

Nevertheless, the company didn't announce when its 5G network services will be officially commercialized. In this regard, chairman Lu Fang-ming said that market attention should be focused on the development progress of 5G technology applications rather than their commercialization date, reasoning that when the 5G services will kick off hinge largely on when the technologies and applications will become mature.

