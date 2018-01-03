Midrange, high-end graphics card prices to rise

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Graphics card vendors are expected to raise their prices for mid-tier to high-end models by US$5-20 in the near future to reflect increasing product costs caused by the tight supply of memory devices and GPUs.

Since demand for graphics cards from the cryptocurrency mining segment has not waned as quickly as expected, GPU supply remains tight in the first quarter of 2018.

Graphics card vendors including Asustek Computer, Gigabyte Technology and Micro-Star International (MSI) benefited from the cryptocurrency mining demand and their shipments dropped only mildly in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Meanwhile, graphics card upgrade demand has been picking up in the gaming sector thanks to the recent release of the blockbuster game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Demand has been especially strong from China due to the game's strong popularity.

Some graphics card vendors believe the price hike will only have limited impact on demand from the cryptocurrency mining sector, but could undermine graphics card sales in the gaming sector.

The graphics card vendors expect their shipments to fall sequentially in the first quarter of 2018, but their profits and gross margins from the product line will both improve from those seen in the same quarter a year ago because of the price increases.

Graphics card vendors to raise midrange to high-end product prices

Photo: Digitimes file photo