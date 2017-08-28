Graphics card prices to be raised to reflect increasing memory costs

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 28 August 2017]

Consumer demand for graphics cards may be undermined by price hikes arising from GDDR memory shortage and first-tier vendors are expected to raise their Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080/1070/1060/1050 graphics card pricing by 3-10% at the end of August, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

From April to mid-July, graphics card sales were contributed mainly by the cryptocurrency mining segment. With demand from the segment starting to cool off since mid-July and graphics cards' supply and pricing both stabilizing, sales from the retail channel have started picking up.

But the stable pricing may not last long, the sources said, expressing concerns that the price hikes caused by memory shortages could again deter consumer demand.

With Samsung and SK Hynix cutting their memory supply for the graphics card segment, August quotes for RAMs used in graphics cards have risen to US$8.50, up by 30.8% from US$6.50 in July. Both memory suppliers have allocated more of their production capacities to making memories for servers and handsets, reducing output for the graphics cards segment and fueling the price rally.