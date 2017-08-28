Taipei, Tuesday, August 29, 2017 23:44 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Graphics card prices to be raised to reflect increasing memory costs
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 28 August 2017]

Consumer demand for graphics cards may be undermined by price hikes arising from GDDR memory shortage and first-tier vendors are expected to raise their Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080/1070/1060/1050 graphics card pricing by 3-10% at the end of August, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

From April to mid-July, graphics card sales were contributed mainly by the cryptocurrency mining segment. With demand from the segment starting to cool off since mid-July and graphics cards' supply and pricing both stabilizing, sales from the retail channel have started picking up.

But the stable pricing may not last long, the sources said, expressing concerns that the price hikes caused by memory shortages could again deter consumer demand.

With Samsung and SK Hynix cutting their memory supply for the graphics card segment, August quotes for RAMs used in graphics cards have risen to US$8.50, up by 30.8% from US$6.50 in July. Both memory suppliers have allocated more of their production capacities to making memories for servers and handsets, reducing output for the graphics cards segment and fueling the price rally.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Samsung launches Galaxy Note 8

    Before Going to Press | 2h 7min ago

  • VMware Cloud on AWS now available

    Before Going to Press | 2h 8min ago

  • India market: China-based Topwise launches Comio-branded smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 2h 12min ago

  • Ibase Gaming to debut on Taiwan OTC market in September

    Before Going to Press | 2h 13min ago

  • Taiwan market: HTC rolls out entry-level smartphone model

    Before Going to Press | 2h 16min ago

  • Taiwan IC firms gearing up for robust RFIC demand

    Before Going to Press | 2h 22min ago

  • IC material supplier Wahlee obtains dry-film photoresist orders

    Before Going to Press | 2h 27min ago

  • Contract prices for mono-Si solar wafers to rise 2-3% in September

    Before Going to Press | 2h 39min ago

  • GigaDevice draws investment from China-backed fund

    Before Going to Press | 2h 52min ago

  • Samsung inks long-term supply contracts with wafer firms

    Before Going to Press | 2h 57min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link