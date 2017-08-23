Rising graphics card demand to buoy backend houses profitability in 2H17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 23 August 2017]

Rising graphics card demand is expected to make a positive contribution to related backend houses' profitability in the second half of 2017, according to market sources.

Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) and King Yuan Electronics Company (KYEC) are both among the beneficiaries of rising graphics card demand, said the sources. Graphics card demand has been rising, thanks to cryptosystems mining, while demand for gaming is also picking up.

SPIL already saw its net profits surge 116.6% sequentially to NT$2.16 billion (US$71.3 million) in the second quarter of 2017, with EPS reaching NT$0.69 compared with NT$0.32 in the prior quarter. KYEC's net profits for the second quarter increased 4.9% sequentially to NT$588 million, with EPS coming to NT$0.50.

Meanwhile, IC distributor Weikeng Industrial's revenues are being driven by growing sales of AMD GPU products. Weikeng has disclosed its cumulative 2017 revenues through July increased 18.1% from a year earlier to NT$27.11 billion.

Weikeng also distributes FPGA chips for Lattice Semiconductor and NOR flash memory for Cypress. The IC distributor is expected to post impressive sales results for the second half of 2017, according to industry sources.