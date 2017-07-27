Taipei, Saturday, July 29, 2017 06:27 (GMT+8)
Graphics card shortages ease as cryptocurrency mining fad subsides
Monica Chen, Shanghai; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 July 2017]

With the cryptocurrency mining fad starting to subside, graphics card shortages have already eased and prices dropped back to normal levels, according to sources from graphics card players.

The sources said that their inventory digestion will greatly slow down in the fourth quarter because of weakening demand and miners may start selling their used graphics cards, which may generate high maintenance costs due to heavy use of the cards around the clock.

Seeing the fad gradually cool off, channel retailers have also been cutting their orders with graphics card vendors recently.

Since most large miners in China have established their mining systems in rural areas in order to save power costs, the sources believe the bad usage environment could shorten the life of the systems, and apart from providing maintenance services for graphics cards, they may also see rising expenses from fixing motherboards.

