AMD launches new graphics card for machine learning
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

AMD has announced the first product based on its Vega graphics processing unit (GPU) architecture: Radeon Vega Frontier Edition. Through its high bandwidth cache controller, the cornerstone of the advanced GPU memory architecture - HBM2 - Radeon Vega Frontier Edition expands the capacity of traditional GPU memory to 256TB.

Together with AMD’s open-source, fully scalable ROCm software platform, Radeon Vega Frontier Edition allows developers to further explore artificial intelligence (AI) and other fields.

Radeon Vega Frontier Edition delivers the horsepower required for design and manufacturing firms to drive increasingly large and complex models and to deploy real-time visualization and physically-based rendering, according to the vendor. The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition’s memory engine also allows professionals to achieve photorealistic detail in computer-generated imagery. A visualization powerhouse, the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition GPU offers multi-GPU scaling, with 91% faster rendering using two Radeon Vega Frontier Edition GPUs.

The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition graphics card simplifies and accelerates game creation by providing a single GPU that is optimized for every stage of a game developer’s workflow, AMD said. This includes asset production, playtesting and performance optimization. With the Radeon Pro Settings user interface, users can switch between Radeon Pro Mode and Gaming Mode to alternate between development on animation applications like Autodesk Maya and performance optimizations with free, open source tools available through AMD’s GPUOpen initiative.

The compute power in the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition and its support for an open software ecosystem also enable developers and filmmakers to create virtual reality (VR) and 360-degree video content.

Radeon Vega Frontier Edition graphics cards are available in select regions with a price of US$999 for the air-cooled edition. The water-cooled edition is expected to launch in the third quarter with a price of US$1,499.

AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition graphics card

Photo: Company

