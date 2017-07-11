China graphics card vendors eyeing cryptocurrency business opportunity

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

The growing cryptocurrency market has created shortages of AMD-based graphics cards and tight supply of Nvidia's GPUs. But Taiwan- and China-based graphics card players are taking different strategies for their businesses in the second half of 2017, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

For Taiwan-based vendors, such as Asustek Computer, Micro-Star International (MSI) and Gigabyte Technology, they have been conservative about placing orders for new GPUs due to concerns about high expenses from aftersales maintenance services for these cards if cryptocurrency miners begin to sell them after the hype cools off, the sources noted.

Although most graphics card vendors achieved strong revenues in the second quarter of 2017, thanks to rising demand from the miners, the Taiwan-based players did not achieve a growth as high as expected.

But China-based Colorful has been aggressively placing additional orders with Nvidia and its overall shipment performance is even expected to surpass Gigabyte in 2017 and come close to Asustek and MSI.

The sources pointed out that Colorful has benefited strongly from the mining trend thanks to its advantages as a China-based player because China is one of the markets with strong mining demand. Meanwhile, Colorful is also one of the graphics vendors that Nvidia has been aggressively looking to nurture and has given the vendor the supply priority.

With Colorful remaining optimistic about the mining trend in the third quarter, its graphics card shipments are expected to grow further and will increase its sales of motherboards and power supply units, the sources noted.

The sources also pointed out that mid-range and high-end graphics card sales will continue enjoying growth in the second half of 2017 because of demand from the gaming market, and Taiwan's graphics card vendors should see their revenues stay strong. Since cryptocurrency mining is not a regular market trend, the vendors cannot predict when it may end or how it will turn out and therefore would rather keep their focuses on the gaming market.

Because of the shortages, graphics cards' ASPs have risen at least 20% and to prevent miners from selling their used graphics cards after the trend is over, AMD and Nvidia both have released cards specifically designed for mining that do not have an image output port and they come with only a three-month warranty.

