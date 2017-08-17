Brisk graphics card demand to buoy inductor firms in 3Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 17 August 2017]

Graphics card demand is expected to rebound strongly in the third quarter of 2017 benefiting power inductor makers such as Chilisin Electronics, Mag.Layers Scientific-Industrial and Magic Technology, according to industry sources.

Taiwan-based graphics card companies including Gigabyte Technology and Micro-Star International (MSI) have seen demand pick up substantially, said the sources. Both firms already saw increased graphics card sales boost their July revenues.

Magic Technology, which provides inductors to Gigabyte, has disclosed that its order visibility is clear through the end of September thanks to strong demand for graphics cards and gaming devices. A pick-up in demand for notebooks and rising graphics card demand for cryptocurrency mining already buoyed the inductor maker's July revenues.

The arrival of new capacity at Magic Technology's plant in Chongqing, western China will satisfy customer demand, the company indicated. Magic Technology has built an additional six automated production lines for molding chokes bringing the total number of production lines at the facility to 26.

Magic Technology posted revenues of NT$142 million (US$4.7 million) in July 2017, up 12.8% sequentially and nearly 20% on year. Revenues for the first seven months of 2017 grew nearly 15% from a year earlier to NT$817 million.