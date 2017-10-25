Globalfoundries improving EUV mask yield rate

Jean Chu, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

Globalfoundries has improved its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) mask yield rate to nearly 65% recently, continuing to make progress in its migration to EUV lithography, said company CTO Gary Patton at a recent event held in Shanghai.

Chipmakers will encounter EUV lithography mask defects in the development of EUV-based process technologies, said Patton, adding that Globalfoundries will go through EUV mask fabrication challenges before moving forward to the high volume manufacturing stage. The nearly 65% mask yield rate is still far from the company's targeted 95%.

Globalfoundries will first use EUV lithography technology in its 7nm FinFET node, and has started to work with AMD in the process development, Patton indicated.

Earlier in 2017, Globalfoundries introduced its 7nm leading-performance (7LP) FinFET semiconductor technology which the company claimed will deliver greater than 40% more processing power and twice the area scaling than the previous 14nm FinFET technology. The company also disclosed it is investing in new process equipment capabilities, including the addition of the first two EUV lithography tools in the second half of 2017, to accelerate the 7LP production ramp. The initial production ramp of 7LP will be based on an optical lithography approach, with migration to EUV lithography when the technology is ready for volume manufacturing.

Globalfoundries is also planning the rollout of its 12nm leading-performance (12LP) FinFET manufacturing process to deliver better density and a performance boost over its current-generation 14nm FinFET offering. The 12LP node will be ready for volume production in the first quarter of 2018, according to the foundry.

At the recent company event in Shanghai, Globalfoundries highlighted growing momentum around its differentiated 22nm FD-SOI (22FDX) technology, including customer adoption by several leading China-based chip designers. The foundry revealed three China-based customers will be adopting its new 22FDX technology for next-generation wireless, battery-powered applications.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group will adopt Globalfoundries' 22FDX platform to design and develop servers, AI and smart IoT intelligent products in 2018. Rockchip will apply 22FDX technology in the design of ultra-low power WiFi smart hardware SoC and high-performance AI processors, while Hunan Goke Microelectronics is planning to adopt 22FDX in its next generation of IoT chips.

Globalfoundries is also looking to bring a more advanced 12nm FD-SOI process (12FDX) to the China market. The foundry is scheduled to move the 12FDX to risk production in the second half of 2018 followed by volume production in first-half 2019.

In addition, Globalfoundries disclosed the construction of its advanced 300mm semiconductor fab in Chengdu, which will be called Fab 11, is progressing at a fast pace and is on track to be completed in early 2018. The company added it is working closely with the Chengdu municipality to expand the FD-SOI ecosystem locally, with an investment of more than US$100 million to make Chengdu a center of excellence for FDX IC design and IP development.