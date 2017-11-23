Taipei, Thursday, November 23, 2017 16:52 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
17°C
North American semi equipment industry billings fall for 4th consecutive month
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 23 November 2017]

The three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers decreased for the fourth consecutive month in October 2017.

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$2.02 billion in billings worldwide in October 2017, according to SEMI. The billings figure is 1.8% lower than the final September 2017 level of US$2.05 billion, but is 23.7% above the October 2016 billings level of US$1.63 billion.

"Equipment billings dipped in October, the fourth consecutive monthly decline during this record spending year," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "In spite of this seasonal weakness, we expect equipment spending to increase by 30%t or more this year and are positive about growth in 2018."

Innodisk
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link