North American semi equipment industry billings fall for 4th consecutive month

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 23 November 2017]

The three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers decreased for the fourth consecutive month in October 2017.

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$2.02 billion in billings worldwide in October 2017, according to SEMI. The billings figure is 1.8% lower than the final September 2017 level of US$2.05 billion, but is 23.7% above the October 2016 billings level of US$1.63 billion.

"Equipment billings dipped in October, the fourth consecutive monthly decline during this record spending year," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "In spite of this seasonal weakness, we expect equipment spending to increase by 30%t or more this year and are positive about growth in 2018."