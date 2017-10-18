HiSilicon seeking second-source supplier for 7nm chips

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 18 October 2017]

HiSilicon Technologies is seeking a second-source supplier for the fabrication of its 7nm chips, with Samsung Electronics, Globalfoundries and Intel striving for orders from the China-based fabless firm, according to industry sources.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has been HiSilicon's sole foundry partner for its 16nm and 10nm solutions, the sources indicated. While maintaining its tie with TSMC for the manufacture of 7nm chips, HiSilicon is looking for a second-source supplier to ensure sufficient production capacity for its 7nm solutions, the sources said.

The move to diversify its foundry sources is also to mitigate risks since TSMC has reportedly regained chip orders from Qualcomm, which used to be the foundry's largest client, the sources noted. TSMC is believed to have snapped up Qualcomm's next-generation processor orders with its 7nm FinFET process.

Samsung intends to attract 7nm chip orders from HiSilicon by bundling its foundry services with resources of components such as OLED panels, DRAM and NAND flash chips, the sources indicated. But such strategy could fail since HiSilicon regards Samsung as its competitor in the smartphone SoC market, the sources said.

Globalfoundries would stand a better chance of grabbing 7nm chip orders from HiSilicon if the US-based foundry can stake a claim in the 7nm segment with technology enabled by some IP patents from IBM, which HiSilicon used to place its chip orders, the sources noted.

Intel with its 10nm process technology is vying aggressively for chip orders from HiSilicon, the sources observed. Intel has claimed its 10nm technology offers a density of about 100 million transistors per square millimeter, which industry sources believe is equivalent to TSMC's and Samsung's 7nm process nodes.