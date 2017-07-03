Globalfoundries CEO predicts a golden decade for semiconductors

Jean Chu, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

The semiconductor industry will enter a golden age in the next decade, driven by robust chip and memory demand for ultra-large data centers and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, according to Globalfoundries CEO Sanjay Jha.

Chipmakers will have to be capable of providing sufficient manufacturing capacity and corresponding technologies to support future applications, Jha indicated. For IC foundries, future applications for AI and Big Data provide the best opportunity to move forward. China is also looking to transform from a manufacturing-based economy to one that focuses on innovation in AI and other new applications, Jha said.

Globalfoundries is speeding up the construction of a new 12-inch fab in Chengdu, China, Jha noted. The fab is scheduled to begin production of mainstream process technologies in 2018, and will focus on manufacturing Globalfoundries' commercially available 22FDX process technology with volume production expected to start in 2019.

In addition, Globalfoundries recently announced the availability of its 7nm leading-performance (7LP) FinFET semiconductor technology designed for applications such as premium mobile processors, cloud servers and networking infrastructure. The first customer products based on the technology are expected to launch in the first half of 2018, with volume production ramping in the second half of 2018.

Globalfoundries also continues to invest in R&D for next-generation technology nodes. In close collaboration with its partners IBM and Samsung, the company recently demonstrated a functioning 5nm chip using silicon nanosheet transistors.

Globalfoundries CEO Sanjay Jha

Photo: Jean Chu, Digitimes, July 2017