Taipei, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 15:40 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Globalfoundries CEO predicts a golden decade for semiconductors
Jean Chu, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

The semiconductor industry will enter a golden age in the next decade, driven by robust chip and memory demand for ultra-large data centers and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, according to Globalfoundries CEO Sanjay Jha.

Chipmakers will have to be capable of providing sufficient manufacturing capacity and corresponding technologies to support future applications, Jha indicated. For IC foundries, future applications for AI and Big Data provide the best opportunity to move forward. China is also looking to transform from a manufacturing-based economy to one that focuses on innovation in AI and other new applications, Jha said.

Globalfoundries is speeding up the construction of a new 12-inch fab in Chengdu, China, Jha noted. The fab is scheduled to begin production of mainstream process technologies in 2018, and will focus on manufacturing Globalfoundries' commercially available 22FDX process technology with volume production expected to start in 2019.

In addition, Globalfoundries recently announced the availability of its 7nm leading-performance (7LP) FinFET semiconductor technology designed for applications such as premium mobile processors, cloud servers and networking infrastructure. The first customer products based on the technology are expected to launch in the first half of 2018, with volume production ramping in the second half of 2018.

Globalfoundries also continues to invest in R&D for next-generation technology nodes. In close collaboration with its partners IBM and Samsung, the company recently demonstrated a functioning 5nm chip using silicon nanosheet transistors.

Globalfoundries CEO Sanjay Jha

Globalfoundries CEO Sanjay Jha
Photo: Jean Chu, Digitimes, July 2017

Realtime news

  • China market: TV brand vendors see disappointing sales in 1H17

    Displays | 27min ago

  • Commentary: Merits of Cisco acquisition policy

    Mobile + telecom | 55min ago

  • AMD appoints Abhi Talwalkar to board of directors

    IT + CE | 1h 9min ago

  • Broadcom agrees to restrictions on access to sensitive Cisco info in Brocade deal, says FTC

    Bits + chips | 1h 19min ago

  • LGD solicits equity investment from Apple for 6G OLED plant, says report

    Displays | 1h 25min ago

  • CCI expects rising demand in 2H17, says paper

    IT + CE | 1h 27min ago

  • LG Display, BOE, Tianma to mass produce flexible AMOLED panels in 2H17

    Displays | 1h 55min ago

  • CHPT enjoys another month of record revenues

    Bits + chips | 2h 6min ago

  • Taiwan proposes 8-year infrastructure development program

    Bits + chips | 2h 7min ago

  • Pegatron sees weak smartphone and notebook orders

    Before Going to Press | Jul 3, 22:04

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link