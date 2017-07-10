Taipei, Tuesday, July 11, 2017 06:15 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
35°C
Globalfoundries 22FDX attracts orders from Shanghai Fudan
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 July 2017]

Globalfoundries' 22nm FD-SOI process, dubbed 22FDX, has obtained orders from Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics, according to industry sources.

Shanghai Fudan will likely become the first China-based customer of Globalfoundries' 22FDX, said the sources. Shanghai Fudan will use the process to manufacture mainly processor chips for artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data applications.

Shanghai Fudan's first product manufactured using Globalfoundries' 22FDX is expected to be available in the second half of 2018, the sources indicated.

Shanghai Fudan is already partnering with Globalfoundries in the smart card IC segment, the sources added.

MediaTek will potentially be another customer of Globalfoundries' 22FDX, the sources noted. The Taiwan-based mobile chip supplier is evaluating the feasibility of using Globalfoundries' 22FDX to manufacture its IoT-related chips, the sources continued.

Globalfoundries and the Chengdu municipality recently disclosed plans to jointly build a FD-SOI ecosystem in China with an investment of more than US$100 million, which has attracted the participation of many EDA and IP providers including Cadence, Synopsys, Invecas, Verisilicon and Encore Semi. The announcement followed the pair's joint statement on the establishment of a new 12-inch wafer fab in Chengdu.

Construction of the new Chengdu fab has commenced, and is scheduled to complete in early 2018, according to Globalfoundries. The fab will begin production of mainstream process technologies in 2018 and then focus on manufacturing 22FDX, with volume production expected to start in 2019.

Globalfoundries in 2015 rolled out its 22FDX developed specifically for the rapidly-evolving mainstream mobile, IoT, RF connectivity and networking markets. The technology delivers FinFET-like performance and energy-efficiency at a cost comparable to 28nm planar technologies.

Realtime news

  • NSIG hires former MEMC CEO

    Bits + chips | 8h 35min ago

  • Mitac to see dropping server demand and increasing sales for car IoT applications

    IT + CE | 8h 38min ago

  • Quanta, Wistron see June notebook shipment growths

    IT + CE | 8h 41min ago

  • Certification service firms IST, MA-tek post record June revenues

    Bits + chips | 8h 57min ago

  • ASE June revenues increase

    Bits + chips | 9h 42min ago

  • SAS sees June revenues rise 87% on year

    Green energy | 11h 6min ago

  • Topco Scientific reports increased revenues for June

    Bits + chips | 11h 12min ago

  • Taiwan to upgrade digital infrastructure

    IT + CE | 11h 30min ago

  • Top China telecom players stepping up NB-IoT deployments

    Mobile + telecom | 11h 49min ago

  • Intel Purley expected to trigger replacement demand in enterprise market

    Before Going to Press | 8h 29min ago

  • Nanya buys KLA Tencor equipment for NT$1.1 billion

    Before Going to Press | 9h 10min ago

  • BLU supplier Coretronic sees June revenues rise 12%

    Before Going to Press | 9h 12min ago

  • ASE June revenues increase

    Before Going to Press | 10h 13min ago

  • Broadcom to slash workforce in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 10h 13min ago

  • MediaTek seeing robust chip demand for voice assistant devices

    Before Going to Press | 10h 14min ago

  • Certification service firms IST, MA-tek post record June revenues

    Before Going to Press | 10h 14min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link