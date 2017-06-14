Globalfoundries launches 7LP FinFET process

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

Globalfoundries has announced the availability of its 7nm leading-performance (7LP) FinFET semiconductor technology, delivering a 40% generational performance boost to meet the needs of applications such as premium mobile processors, cloud servers and networking infrastructure. Design kits are available, and the first customer products based on 7LP are expected to launch in the first half of 2018 with volume production ramping in the second half of 2018.

In September 2016, Globalfoundries announced plans to develop its own 7nm FinFET technology leveraging the company's unmatched heritage of manufacturing high-performance chips. Thanks to additional improvements at both the transistor and process levels, the 7LP technology is exceeding initial performance targets and expected to deliver greater than 40% more processing power and twice the area scaling than the previous 14nm FinFET technology. The technology is now ready for customer designs at the company's Fab 8 facility in Saratoga County, N.Y.

"Our 7nm FinFET technology development is on track and we are seeing strong customer traction, with multiple product tapeouts planned in 2018," said Gregg Bartlett, senior VP of Globalfoundries' CMOS business unit. "And, while driving to commercialize 7nm, we are actively developing next-generation technologies at 5nm and beyond to ensure our customers have access to a world-class roadmap at the leading edge."

Globalfoundries also continues to invest in R&D for next-generation technology nodes. In close collaboration with its partners IBM and Samsung, the company announced a 7nm test chip in 2015, followed by the recent announcement of the industry's first demonstration of a functioning 5nm chip using silicon nanosheet transistors. Globalfoundries is exploring a range of new transistor architectures to enable its customers to deliver the next era of connected intelligence.

Globalfoundries' 7nm FinFET technology leverages the company's volume manufacturing experience with its 14nm FinFET technology, which began production in early 2016 at Fab 8. Since then, the company has delivered "first-time-right" designs for a broad range of customers.

To accelerate the 7LP production ramp, Globalfoundries is investing in new process equipment capabilities, including the addition of the first two EUV lithography tools in the second half of 2017. The initial production ramp of 7LP will be based on an optical lithography approach, with migration to EUV lithography when the technology is ready for volume manufacturing.

"We are very pleased with the leading-edge technology that GF is bringing with its advanced 7nm process technology. Our collaborative work with GF is focused on creating high-performance products that will drive more immersive and instinctive computing experiences," said Mark Papermaster, CTO and senior VP of technology and engineering for AMD, in a statement issued by Globalfoundries.

In a separate statement from Globalfoundries, the company announced the availability of FX-7, an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) offering built on its 7nm FinFET process technology. FX-7 is an integrated design platform that combines leading-edge manufacturing process technology with a differentiated suite of intellectual property and 2.5D/3D packaging to deliver the industry's most complete solution for data center, machine learning, automotive, wired communications, and 5G wireless applications.

Building on the continued success of FX-14, with industry-leading 56G SerDes and a legacy of ASIC expertise, FX-7 provides a comprehensive suite of tailored interface IPs including High Speed SerDes (60G, 112G), differentiated memory solutions including low-voltage SRAM, high-performance embedded TCAM, integrated DACs/ADCs, ARM processors, and advanced packaging options such as 2.5D/3D. In addition, the FX-7 portfolio enables new design methodologies and complex ASIC solutions for lower power and high-performance applications targeting hyper-scale data centers, 5G networking, and machine and deep learning applications. Future extensions are planned to support solutions for automotive ADAS and imaging applications.

Design kits for the FX-7 ASIC offering are now available to customers, with volume production expected in 2019, Globalfoundries said.