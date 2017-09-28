Taipei, Friday, September 29, 2017 01:52 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
Globalfoundries, Samsung promoting FD-SOI technology in China
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 28 September 2017]

Globalfoundries and Samsung have both expressed optimism about chip demand for automotive and IoT applications in China, and are promoting their respective fully-depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) process technology there.

At a recent event in Shanghai, Globalfoundries CEO Sanjay Jha and ES Jung, EVP & GM of Samsung Foundry, both delivered their speeches about the target markets of FD-SOI technology and the role of it as a low-cost alternative to FinFET technology.

With a growing number of China-based fabless firms focusing on automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), RF connectivity and other applications requiring both high performance and low power, a cheaper FD-SOI process has become more attractive than FinFET-type processes. The participation of Globalfoundries and Samsung has enabled a more complete FD-SOI ecosystem.

The FD-SOI technology will achieve greater success in China, said Jha, adding that Globalfoundries has been aggressively promoting its FD-SOI process in the region for the past year. The foundry currently offers its 22nm FD-SOI process (dubbed 22FDX) in China, and will bring a more advanced 12nm FD-SOI process (12FDX) to the market.

Jha also disclosed Globalfoundries will hold a "topping out" ceremony to celebrate a major milestone of the construction of its new 12-inch wafer plant in Chengdu at the end of October, confirming a recent report citing unspecified sources familiar with the matter. The new fab will be ready for volume production in the second half of 2018, which will mark the beginning of Globalfoundries' expansion in China, according to Jha.

Jung of Samsung remarked that the company is gearing up for advancing to its next-generation 18nm FD-SOI process technology. Samsung has launched its 28nm FD-SOI process designed specifically for IoT applications.

In addition, the higher cost of FD-SOI wafers has been identified as a bottleneck in the commercialization of FD-SOI process. The ongoing tight supply of 12-inch silicon wafers is another issue that could impact the supply of FD-SOI wafers. Both have drawn attention of China's FD-SOI industry supply chain.

Earlier in 2017, China's National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG) acquired an about 14.5% stake in Soitec to secure enough FD-SOI wafer materials supplies. Other suppliers of FD-SOI wafers include Japan's Shin-Etsu, and Taiwan-based GlobalWafers, which has acquired US-based SunEdison Semiconductor.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: IoT services to be available soon

    Before Going to Press | 4h 30min ago

  • Sanan sells stake in Epistar

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Toshiba inks JPY2 trillion deal to sell memory chip biz to Bain Capital-led group

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • HTC to launch HTC U11 Plus in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • SMIC, Sanechips announce NB-IoT solution

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Diode maker Eris looks to revenue and profit growth in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

  • Jinko Solar secures PV module orders from Foxconn

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

  • Hinge maker SZS production capacity to up over 40% in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

  • Asustek captures 45% share of global branded motherboard market

    Before Going to Press | 4h 36min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link