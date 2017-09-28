Globalfoundries, Samsung promoting FD-SOI technology in China

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 28 September 2017]

Globalfoundries and Samsung have both expressed optimism about chip demand for automotive and IoT applications in China, and are promoting their respective fully-depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) process technology there.

At a recent event in Shanghai, Globalfoundries CEO Sanjay Jha and ES Jung, EVP & GM of Samsung Foundry, both delivered their speeches about the target markets of FD-SOI technology and the role of it as a low-cost alternative to FinFET technology.

With a growing number of China-based fabless firms focusing on automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), RF connectivity and other applications requiring both high performance and low power, a cheaper FD-SOI process has become more attractive than FinFET-type processes. The participation of Globalfoundries and Samsung has enabled a more complete FD-SOI ecosystem.

The FD-SOI technology will achieve greater success in China, said Jha, adding that Globalfoundries has been aggressively promoting its FD-SOI process in the region for the past year. The foundry currently offers its 22nm FD-SOI process (dubbed 22FDX) in China, and will bring a more advanced 12nm FD-SOI process (12FDX) to the market.

Jha also disclosed Globalfoundries will hold a "topping out" ceremony to celebrate a major milestone of the construction of its new 12-inch wafer plant in Chengdu at the end of October, confirming a recent report citing unspecified sources familiar with the matter. The new fab will be ready for volume production in the second half of 2018, which will mark the beginning of Globalfoundries' expansion in China, according to Jha.

Jung of Samsung remarked that the company is gearing up for advancing to its next-generation 18nm FD-SOI process technology. Samsung has launched its 28nm FD-SOI process designed specifically for IoT applications.

In addition, the higher cost of FD-SOI wafers has been identified as a bottleneck in the commercialization of FD-SOI process. The ongoing tight supply of 12-inch silicon wafers is another issue that could impact the supply of FD-SOI wafers. Both have drawn attention of China's FD-SOI industry supply chain.

Earlier in 2017, China's National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG) acquired an about 14.5% stake in Soitec to secure enough FD-SOI wafer materials supplies. Other suppliers of FD-SOI wafers include Japan's Shin-Etsu, and Taiwan-based GlobalWafers, which has acquired US-based SunEdison Semiconductor.