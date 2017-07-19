FD-SOI a promising technology: Q&A with Globalfoundries CEO Sanjay Jha

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 19 July 2017]

Globalfoundries' fully-depleted silicon-on-insulator FD-SOI process technology targeted at Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data applications has started to expand its ecosystem in China. Globalfoundries is also looking to enter the 7nm FinFET race competing with Intel, Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). In addition to technology advancement, Globalfoundries continues to expand its manufacturing capacity worldwide including the company's recent plans to build a new 12-inch wafer fab in Chengdu, China. Globalfoundries also has plans to transfer its FD-SOI technology to the new China site.

In a recent interview with Digitimes, Globalfoundries CEO Sanjay Jha talked about the company's business layout in the new semiconductor era and the prospects for the industry.

Q: Can you give us an idea about Globalfoundries' plan for the new China fab?

A: The Chengdu fab will initially focus on mainstream process technologies including 0.18-, 0.13- and 0.11-micron, which will be transferred from Globalfoundries' 12-inch fab in Singapore. Then we'll bring 22nm FD-SOI manufacturing to the fab.

In the future, we'll consider transferring 12nm FD-SOI process technology to the Chengdu fab, but has no plans to bring 14nm FinFET manufacturing to the facility.

Q: Globalfoundries continues to invest in the development of 7nm FinFET process technology. Can you elaborate on the company's advanced technology roadmap?

A: Globalfoundries' 7nm process technology will be ready for volume production in 2018, and we'll introduce an improved version utilizing extreme ultraviolet (EUV) a year later. We have also started R&D for 5nm process technology. In the advanced process race, Globalfoundries basically will participate in the every generation.

Q: Foundries have to devote huge investments to 7/5nm process manufacturing, but they may see fewer customers adopt the more advanced nodes due to higher costs. For Globalfoundries, are you worried about whether you will get enough of a return?

A: Globalfoundries' investment in 7nm should see enough returns. Globalfoundries will be among the few suppliers capable of 7nm manufacturing, and plans to move the node to volume production in 2018 which only TSMC has the same commitment. More importantly, Globalfoundries already has customers engaged with our 7nm process node.

As for 5nm, it is uncertain whether we can get enough of a return. One uncertainty is that there is no unified 5nm standard. FinFET is not the only option for 5nm process architecture. Gate-all-around (GAA) is also a viable alternative.

Another uncertainty is about end-market applications. Which applications can 5nm process technology be targeted at? Smartphones? Or is AI the more likely target application? We have to be clear about the direction of market demand. I would say that the 5nm process generation may not arrive until 2020.

Q: Why does Globalfoundries decide to develop your own 7nm process?

A: Globalfoundries' 14nm process technology was licensed from Samsung as we intended to be an alternative to Samsung for 14nm process manufacturing. Nevertheless, such cooperation model did not lead to the outcome we expected. Then, Samsung focused its resources and efforts on developing 10nm process technology, which is not what we want.

Therefore, Globalfoundries has decided to develop its own 7nm process technology with some IP patents from IBM, which is part of Globalfoundries' previous acquisition of IBM's microelectronics business. We are confident about our in-house developed 7nm technology.

Q: There have been rumors circulating about Globalfoundries being eyed for acquisition by several China-based firms. Would you share your opinions about whether a merger/acquisition or technical cooperation will take place between Globalfoundries and China-based companies?

A: I don't want to comment on such matters. But for a "win-win" strategy, we keep flexibility in our business.

Q: What are your views on the competition between TSMC, Samsung and Intel in the 7nm and more advanced process race?

A: My view is very neutral. The three companies are in different status. TSMC is a dedicated foundry company, while Intel's role and strategy in the foundry business is not so clear. As for Samsung, the IDM firm plans to split its foundry business from the rest of its semiconductor business.

For Globalfoundries, we have a clear direction. Globalfoundries offer a wide range of technologies ranging from 0.35-micron to 7nm processes, and keeps our focus on technology innovation.

Meanwhile, Globalfoundries is promoting its FD-SOI technology in China to satisfy demand for IoT and AI applications. We hold leading position in the FD-SOI field, and we care about feedback from the market.

Q: Globalfoundries clearly intends to grow its business in China. How do you see the local policy implemented for the semiconductor industry?

A: The China semiconductor market has become increasingly international, with domestic and overseas production technologies and R&D teams gathering. More importantly, there are a number of new applications set to continue stimulating IC demand. Emerging markets for IoT, connected cars, 5G, AI and Big Data will be creating new opportunities for IC companies.

At present, most of the ICs consumed by the China market are still developed and produced overseas. Globalfoundries expects to play an appropriate role in the development of China's semiconductor market in the future.

Q: Why is Globalfoundries so optimistic about the prospects for FD-SOI technology in China?

A: FD-SOI is an easy alternative to FinFET in terms of designs for cost-sensitive applications. For example, with IoT and 5G devices requiring low power consumption, designers should consider FinFET as a less favorable option than FD-SOI.

There are already 70 customers engaged in the IoT, 5G and car electronics sectors expressing interest in Globalfoundries' FD-SOI technology.

Globalfoundries' 22FDX delivers a 25% smaller die size than 28nm, and offers the industry's lowest operating voltage (0.4 volt) enabling ultra-low dynamic power consumption.

Samsung also offers 28nm FD-SOI technology, with the technology licensed from STMicroelectronics. Eyeing the huge market potential, Samsung is also planning its next-generation 18nm FD-SOI technology.

With many of our rivals entering the FD-SOI segment, I believe it is a promising technology.

(This interview was translated from Chinese.)

Globalfoundries CEO Sanjay Jha

Photo: Josephine Lien, Digitimes, July 2017