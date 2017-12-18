Kilopass NVM OTP IP achieves 3-lot qualification on GF 14nm LPP technology

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 18 December 2017]

Kilopass Technology, a provider of semiconductor logic embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) intellectual property (IP), has announced that it has achieved a 3-lot qualification on Globalfoundries (GF) 14nm LPP (low power process) technology platform for its one-time programmable (OTP) NVM technology.

Three-lot qualification requires separate wafer runs, each with hundreds of samples, according to Kilopass. Each sample is subjected to high temperature operating life (HTOL) and high temperature storage life (HTSL), stress tests to evaluate the reliability of the memory over time. The Kilopass NVM OTP is currently shipping in two applications: complex consumer SoCs and military and aerospace devices that are designed to prevent counterfeit or recycled components from entering the supply chain.

"Being qualified on GF's 14nm LPP process for Mil Aero and consumer chips are a big win for Kilopass OTP memory," said Linh Hong, vice president and general manager of OTP Division at Kilopass. "It is especially significant, since we engineered new techniques to achieve the maximum from GF's 14nm low power process to deliver more processing power in a smaller footprint for applications that demand the ultimate in performance. We are proud of our engineering team's effort in getting the power consumption of our OTP memory to the levels specified by high-performance, power-efficient devices."

"Both consumer and Mil Aero SoCs demonstrate the value that GF's 14LPP technology platform brings to high-performance applications," said Jai Durgam, vice president of Design Enablement at GF. "The qualification of Kilopass' OTP IP on our 14nm LPP process provides our customers a highly reliable, long-life, one-time programmable non-volatile memory for their designs."