Cloudera to help university train big data experts
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 November 2017]

US-based Cloudera has signed an agreement to donate cloud computing curriculums, software and semiconductor-supporting practical technology to Taiwan's National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) to help its Department of Electric Engineering cultivate big data analytics experts, according to the university.

Cloudera is a provider of Apache Hadoop-based software, support, services and training for business customers.

Assistant professor Huang Jen-wei at the department said he will offer a course on big data analytics and application during the next semester in first-half 2018. The course will on how to help enterprises solve problems or analyze government's datasets and then make forecasts.

NCKU is the second university that has received Cloudera's donations in Taiwan.

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
