GET November revenues hit 17 month high
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

Solar poly-Si wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.262 billion (US$41.9 million) for November, hitting the highest monthly level since July 2016 and increasing 5.95% sequentially and 27.38% on year.

The November growth resulted from strong demand for diamond wire-cut (DWC) poly-Si wafers, GET said, adding it utilized over 95% of production capacity in November.

GET plans to increase production of high-efficiency DWC poly-Si wafers matched with black silicon etching. GET plans to cooperate with Taiwan-based poly-Si solar cell makers who use its wafers to produce cells for GET's in-house production of patented light-weight PV modules. GET currently has annual PV module production capacity of 180MWp, of which 30MWp is for light-weight models.

GET posted consolidated revenues of NT$10.839 billion for January-November, decreasing 25.51% on year.

