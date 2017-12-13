Taipei, Thursday, December 14, 2017 18:20 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
19°C
GET sets NT$15.21 per share for private placement
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 December 2017]

Solar wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has set a price of NT$15.21 (US$0.51) per unit for 39.447 million new shares to be issued to raise about NT$600 million through private placement.

Electric machinery and home appliance maker Tatung, the parent company of GET, and its affiliates will subscribe to these new shares, GET said.

The fund will be mainly used to procure diamond wire saw and related equipment to increase its output, GET noted. GET also plans to invite Taiwan-based fellow makers to form an alliance to pool diamond wire saw slicing capacity.

GET is expected to see fourth-quarter 2017 business operation swing to profitability from operating losses stretching for five consecutive quarters.

Realtime news

  • China tech giants forming alliances to tap immense AIoT opportunities

    IT + CE | 1h 24min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link