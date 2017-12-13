GET sets NT$15.21 per share for private placement

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 December 2017]

Solar wafer maker Green Energy Technology (GET) has set a price of NT$15.21 (US$0.51) per unit for 39.447 million new shares to be issued to raise about NT$600 million through private placement.

Electric machinery and home appliance maker Tatung, the parent company of GET, and its affiliates will subscribe to these new shares, GET said.

The fund will be mainly used to procure diamond wire saw and related equipment to increase its output, GET noted. GET also plans to invite Taiwan-based fellow makers to form an alliance to pool diamond wire saw slicing capacity.

GET is expected to see fourth-quarter 2017 business operation swing to profitability from operating losses stretching for five consecutive quarters.