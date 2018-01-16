Taiwan government fund to invest in URE

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's National Development Fund has decided to invest in United Renewable Energy (URE), a new company to be formed in third-quarter 2018 by combining three solar cell makers, Neo Solar Power (NSP), Gintech Energy and Solartech Energy, according to NSP chairman Sam Hong, who will be URE chairman.

However, the investment follows two principles: that its stake should not exceed the 6.5% to be held by Delta Electronics, the largest private shareholder of URE; and that URE should raise additional capital after establishment.

According to industry analysts, the two principles are meant to have the government help enterprises transform their business rather than involve in their operation.

In addition to the fund, state-run Yao Hua Glass will invest in URE for a stake not over 6.5%.

URE aims at consolidated revenues of NT$50 billion (US$1.67 billion) in 2019, 61.92% higher than the three companies' combined consolidated revenues of NT$30.877 billion for 2017; and NT$90-100 billion in 2023, of which 50% will come from investment in constructing and operating PV systems, 25% from solar cells and 20% from PV modules.

URE plans to expand annual production capacity for solar poly-Si wafers from 500MWp currently to at least 1,000MWp. For PERC mono-Si cells and polycrystalline black silicon solar cells it will expand to 6,000MWp and PV modules from nearly 2,000MWp at present to 3,000MWp.

Commenting on the three companies' net losses in 2016 and 2017, Hong explained that considerably large portions of the losses were due to writing off losses from previously signed high-priced wafer supply contracts and equipment cost. Based on the three companies' advantage in solar cell technology, URE will focus on strengthening production of poly-Si wafers and PV modules, as well as investment in power-generation projects, Hong indicated.

NSP has won an open bid to supply 100MWp of bi-facial PV modules for state-run Taiwan Power Company and Gintech has done so to supply 80MWp of PV modules for steel maker CSC.