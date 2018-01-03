Solartech, Danen report mixed results for December

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Solar cell maker Solartech Energy and poly-Si wafer maker Danen Technology have reported consolidated revenues of NT$465 million (US$15.4 million) and NT$119 million respectively for December, with the former increasing 28.75% sequentially but decreasing 6.65% on year and the latter growing 4.73% sequentially and 83.56% on year.

Solartech said its revenues grew sequentially as operational solar cell production capacity was fully utilized and PV module shipments increased from November.

It said it has yet to resume production at fire-damaged solar cell production lines - suspended since late October 2017 - with annual capacity of 300MWp, but the remaining capacity of 1,000MWp has been fully utilized. Solartech said it has fully utilized 120MWp of its PV module capacity and plans to resume operation at idle lines totaling 60MWp if it can hire more workers.

For Danen, it said its December growth resulted from a rush to install PV systems in China in anticipation of reduction in feed-in tariffs in 2018.

Solartech posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.409 billion for fourth-quarter 2017, dropping 20.64% sequentially and 16.94% on year, and those of NT$6.282 billion for the whole year slipped 34.39% on year.

Danen reported consolidated revenues of NT$333 million for the fourth quarter, rising 42.26%sequentially and 92.74% on year, and those of NT$949 million for 2017 fell 30.81%.