Neo Cathay Power obtains NT$3.5 billion loan

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Neo Cathay Power (NCP), a company in the PV power generation business, has signed with eight Taiwan banks for a 5-year syndicated loan of NT$3.5 billion (US$117 million), according to solar cell maker Neo Solar Power (NSP), which formed NCP with Cathay Life Insurance on a joint venture basis.

The eight banks are First Commercial Bank, Far Eastern International Bank, KGI Bank, Taishin International Bank, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, Shin Kong Bank, Bank SinoPac and Chang Hwa Commercial Bank.

The 5-year loan can be extended for two times - five years each time. The fund will be used to set up PV power stations and/or rooftop PV systems with total installation capacity of 100MWp in Taiwan over the next two years. The installations can annually generate electricity of 120 million kWh for 33,000 households, equivalent to carbon emission reductions by 63,480 metric tons.

NCP was founded in November 2016 with NSP holding a 40% stake.

NSP president Andy Shen (left) at the signing ceremony for a loan for NCP

Photo: NSP