Gintech Thailand plant has order visibility till year end

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

Solar cell maker Gintech Energy's factory in Thailand has obtained orders with shipments scheduled through the end of 2017, according to company president Pan Wen-whe.

The US International Trade Commission's decision to undertake global safeguards investigation of imported solar cells and PV modules under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 has triggered strong demand from the US. Germany-based SolarWorld AG's bankruptcy has also prompted client to seek alternative suppliers, Pan explained.

The Thailand factory has an advantage of low production cost, Pan said, adding it has annual production capacity of 750MWp and its operation has turned profitability since April 2017.

Gintech's factory in Taiwan has order visibility reaching third-quarter 2017, with a considerable portion of the orders released by China-based PV module makers, Pan said.

Gintech suffered drastic drops in demand and pricing in third-quarter 2016 and has since adopted a cautious policy of declining orders with excessively low prices and keeping inventory at a minimum level, Pan indicated.

Gintech has annual production capacity of 320MWp for PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) solar cells currently, Pan said. As China makers are actively expanding PERC production capacities, Gintech is conservative about expanding its own PERC capacity because of concerns about operating losses arising from oversupply, Pan indicated.

While the Taiwan government has made plans to boost PV power generation, which is expected to drive domestic demand for PV modules, Gintech has no plans to run in-house PV module production, Pan noted. This is because it is still uncertain whether domestic demand for PV modules is big and stable enough.

In-house PV module production cannot rely solely on domestic demand and has to seek orders from overseas markets. But Gintech is not competitive against China-based makers in terms of production cost, and therefore has been outsourcing PV module production, Pan said.