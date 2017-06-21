Taipei, Thursday, June 22, 2017 05:35 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
33°C
Gintech Thailand plant has order visibility till year end
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

Solar cell maker Gintech Energy's factory in Thailand has obtained orders with shipments scheduled through the end of 2017, according to company president Pan Wen-whe.

The US International Trade Commission's decision to undertake global safeguards investigation of imported solar cells and PV modules under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 has triggered strong demand from the US. Germany-based SolarWorld AG's bankruptcy has also prompted client to seek alternative suppliers, Pan explained.

The Thailand factory has an advantage of low production cost, Pan said, adding it has annual production capacity of 750MWp and its operation has turned profitability since April 2017.

Gintech's factory in Taiwan has order visibility reaching third-quarter 2017, with a considerable portion of the orders released by China-based PV module makers, Pan said.

Gintech suffered drastic drops in demand and pricing in third-quarter 2016 and has since adopted a cautious policy of declining orders with excessively low prices and keeping inventory at a minimum level, Pan indicated.

Gintech has annual production capacity of 320MWp for PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) solar cells currently, Pan said. As China makers are actively expanding PERC production capacities, Gintech is conservative about expanding its own PERC capacity because of concerns about operating losses arising from oversupply, Pan indicated.

While the Taiwan government has made plans to boost PV power generation, which is expected to drive domestic demand for PV modules, Gintech has no plans to run in-house PV module production, Pan noted. This is because it is still uncertain whether domestic demand for PV modules is big and stable enough.

In-house PV module production cannot rely solely on domestic demand and has to seek orders from overseas markets. But Gintech is not competitive against China-based makers in terms of production cost, and therefore has been outsourcing PV module production, Pan said.

Realtime news

  • TSMC secures 7nm chip orders from Qualcomm

    Bits + chips | 7h 59min ago

  • Western Digital comments on Toshiba announcement regarding flash JV interests

    Bits + chips | 8h 57min ago

  • Protective component maker Thinking to expand business in car electronics market

    Bits + chips | 10h 15min ago

  • ARM intros enhanced DesignStart program

    Bits + chips | 10h 25min ago

  • Taiwan science parks post January-April total revenues of over NT$758 billion, says MOST

    Bits + chips | 10h 33min ago

  • Arima expects shipments, revenues to expand robustly in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 8h 1min ago

  • Epistar cautious about LED market outlook for 1H18

    Before Going to Press | 8h 1min ago

  • Altek files infringement complaint against 2 China firms

    Before Going to Press | 8h 2min ago

  • Single-crystal silicon suppliers strike long-term deals with customers

    Before Going to Press | 8h 13min ago

  • VMware NSX network virtualization solution sales booming

    Before Going to Press | 8h 47min ago

  • Taiwan IC design houses seeing orders pick up

    Before Going to Press | 9h ago

  • Silitech reports losses for May

    Before Going to Press | 9h 9min ago

  • Taiwan market: Oppo launches R11 in local market

    Before Going to Press | 9h 50min ago

  • StrongLED Lighting Systems expects urban landscape lighting in China to drive business growth in 2017-2019

    Before Going to Press | 10h 11min ago

  • EIH to negotiate with startup company for redemption of exchangeable bonds

    Before Going to Press | 10h 27min ago

  • Acer faring well in high-margin PC segments

    Before Going to Press | 10h 46min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link