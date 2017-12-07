Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 introduces new architectures for AI, immersion

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Qualcomm Technologies has introduced the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform designed for immersive multimedia experiences including eXtended reality (XR), on-device artificial intelligence (AI), lightning-fast connectivity.

The Snapdragon 845 was designed for consumers to capture cinema-grade videos and blur the lines between physical and virtual worlds, according to the vendor. Snapdragon 845 introduces an integrated Qualcomm Spectra 280 image signal processor (ISP) and Adreno 630 visual processing subsystem. Snapdragon 845 will be able to capture 64x more high-dynamic range color information for video capture and playback on Ultra HD Premium displays, compared to the previous generation.

The new Adreno 630 visual processing subsystem architecture will make entertainment, education and social interaction more immersive and intuitive, according to Qualcomm. It is designed to deliver innovations for new XR experiences that span virtual, augmented and mixed reality. Snapdragon 845 enables room-scale 6 degrees of freedom (6DoF) with simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) - for features such as wall-collision detection.

Snapdragon 845 is Qualcomm Technologies' third-generation AI mobile platform, delivering 3x improvement in overall AI performance of the prior generation SoC, according to the vendor. Snapdragon 845 improves voice-driven smart assistants with improved always-on keyword detection and ultra-low-power voice processing thanks to the performance from the Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec (WCD9341) and low-power audio subsystem, so users can interact with their devices using their voice all day.

In addition to the existing support for Google's TensorFlow and Facebook's Caffe/Caffe2 frameworks, the Snapdragon Neural Processing Engine (NPE) SDK now supports Tensorflow Lite and the new Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX), making it easy for developers to use their framework of choice, including Caffe2, CNTK and MxNet. Snapdragon 845 also supports Google's Android NN API.

The Snapdragon 845 introduces a hardware isolated subsystem called the secure processing unit (SPU), which is designed to add vault-like characteristics to existing layers of Qualcomm Technologies' mobile security solutions, the vendor said. Doing so makes it possible for improved biometrics security used for authentication, as well as user or application data key management used to encrypt critical information.

The Snapdragon 845 integrates Qualcomm Technologies' second-generation Gigabit LTE solution - the Snapdragon X20 LTE modem. Its fast connection speeds allow users to enjoy immersive XR experiences in more places, download a 3GB movie in less than three minutes, said the company. The Snapdragon X20 modem supports an expanded range of technology and frequency band configurations across licensed, unlicensed and shared radio spectrum – all designed to accelerate global availability of Gigabit LTE as operators prepare for 5G. The modem supports LTE Category 18 peak download speeds of 1.2 Gbps, up to 5x carrier aggregation, License Assisted Access (LAA), Dual SIM-Dual VoLTE as well as 4x4 MIMO on up to 3 aggregated carriers.

The Snapdragon 845 also includes diversity-enhanced 60GHz 802.11ad Wi-Fi for multi-gigabit coverage at speeds up to 4.6 Gbps, and integrated 802.11ac Wi-Fi with advanced features that provide up to 16X faster connection setup, simultaneous dual-band support for an ever-expanding set of applications and 30% more capacity utilization on carrier Wi-Fi networks, compared to the previous generation, Qualcomm said. The platform's proprietary enhancements to Bluetooth 5 allow users to broadcast audio simultaneously to multiple wireless speakers, smartphones or other devices and are designed to reduce battery consumption of wireless earbuds by up to 50% compared to the previous generation.

The Snapdragon 845 is currently sampling to customers and is expected to begin shipping in commercial devices in early 2018. Snapdragon 845 will power devices such as smartphones, XR headsets and always connected PCs.