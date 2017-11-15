Taipei, Thursday, November 16, 2017 01:07 (GMT+8)
NSP, Motech losses continue in 3Q17
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 November 2017]

Solar cell makers Neo Solar Power (NSP) and Motech Industries have reported net losses of NT$1.704 billion (US$56.3 million) and NT$339.9 million respectively for third-quarter 2017. NSP and Motech have seen consecutive quarterly losses since second-quarter and third-quarter 2016 respectively.

NSP posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.468 billion, gross margin of -36.32%, net operating loss of NT$1.394 billion and net loss per share of NT$1.67 for the third quarter, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$6.849 billion, gross margin of -26.12%, net operating loss of NT$3.206 billion, net loss of NT$3.567 billion and net loss per share of NT$3.51 for January-September.

Motech recorded consolidated revenues of NT$6.268 billion, gross margin of 2.42%, net operating loss of NT$304.5 million and net loss per share of 0.55 for the third quarter. For January-September, it posted consolidated revenues of NT$16.935 billion, gross margin of -4.18%, net operating loss of NT$1.929 billion, net loss of NT$2.043 billion and net loss per share of NT$4.05.

China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
