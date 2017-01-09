Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 17:17 (GMT+8)
Sharp plans to set up OLED line at Foxconn factory in China, says Nikkei
Fan Jen-chi, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Sharp plans to invest JPY100 billion (US$864 million) to set up an OLED production line at Foxconn Electronics' factory in Zhengzhou City, northern China, with production to begin in 2019, according to Japan-based Nikkei.

As Foxconn produces iPhones at the factory, the OLED capacity is believed to be specifically for supplying OLED panels for upcoming iPhone models.

Japan-based Sakai Display Products (SDP), of which Foxconn chairman Terry Guo and Sharp are shareholders, has invested JPY57 billion to set up an OLED trial production line and will kick off volume production in 2018. Dai Cheng-wu, Foxconn vice chairman and president of Sharp, indicated that Sharp's establishment of OLED production capacity will hinge on the results of SDP's trials.

Foxconn said in plans to issue a statement to the Taiwan Stock Exchange in response to the Nikkei report.

