KYEC obtains key backend orders from MediaTek

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 October 2017]

Testing house King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) has obtained orders for MediaTek's major products for 2018, including 12nm mobile SoCs, and chips solutions for voice assistant devices and base station applications, according to industry sources.

MediaTek has kicked off the engineering phase of its 12nm Helio P40 SoC for smartphones and will begin the chip production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in December, said the sources. The MediaTek Helio P40 is regarded as a rival to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 600 SoC series, and has received positive feedback from potential customers including Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi.

KYEC has grabbed testing orders for MediaTek's upcoming 12nm Helio P40 series targeted mainly at the new higher mid-range smartphone models slated for launch by the middle of 2018, the sources indicated.

MediaTek has also released orders for its strategic non-communication product line to KYEC, including chips for voice assistants and ASICs for base station designs, the sources noted. KYEC will be responsible for the testing part of MediaTek's solutions for Amazon's Echo-series voice assistant, and for Cisco Systems' base station equipment, the sources said.

MediaTek's ASIC solution for Cisco's new base station will be manufactured at TSMC and also be built using the foundry's CoWoS (chip-on-wafer-on-substrate) backend process, the sources indicated. Launch of the upcoming Cisco base station is set at the second half of 2018.

As for MediaTek's solution for Amazon's Alexa-based devices, the chip will be fabricated using 28nm process technology by United Microelectronics (UMC) and Globalfoundries, with Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) responsible for the packaging part, the sources said.

In addition, MediaTek with its ASIC team has reportedly secured controller chip orders for Sony's PS series joysticks. The chip will adopt QFN (quad flat no-lead) packaging provided by Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) and SPIL, and KYEC's testing services, according to the sources.

MediaTek's 12nm smartphone SoCs, as well as SoC product lines for IoT and non-handset applications, are being identified as the contributors to the company's gross margin improvement in 2018.