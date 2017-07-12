MediaTek IoT chips expand presence in China bicycle-sharing market

Jean Chu, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

Specializing in smartphone SoC chips, MediaTek has been aggressively developing its highly-integrated SoC offerings for wearable and IoT applications. With its IoT solutions, MediaTek has gradually expanded its presence in China's bicycle-sharing market.

China-based bike-sharing companies including Mobike, Ofo and Bluegogo have all used MediaTek's chip solutions in their IoT tracking devices for bicycles.

According to Jerry Yu, corporate VP at MediaTek and GM of the company's home entertainment business group, China's bike-sharing market has expanded faster than expected in 2017 with annual demand likely reaching 40 million units.

MediaTek's IoT chips for bicycles contain GNSS, Bluetooth 3.0 and an integrated 2G modem. Its popular MT2503 SoC series has reportedly been incorporated in half of the available shared bikes in China.

Mobike and Ofo both adopt the SIM800 module from SIMCom Wireless Solutions, which uses MediaTek's chip solutions, in their IoT tracking devices for bicycles, according to industry sources. MediaTek's MT6261 solution is being incorporated in SIMCom's SIM800 module used by Mobike, for example.

Bluegogo adopts MediaTek's MT2503 solution in its IoT tracking devices for bicycles, the sources indicated. The MT2503 is a highly-integrated system-in-package (SiP) design based on the 260MHz ARM7EJ-S core, and supports GPS, China's self-developed BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and GNSS.

MediaTek recently unveiled its first narrow band Internet of Things (NB-IoT) system-on-chip (SoC), the MT2625, and announced a collaboration with China Mobile to build what the companies claim is the world's smallest NB-IoT module (16 by 18mm) around the chipset.

Yu indicated that the MT2625 solution has received positive feedback from MediaTek's existing and potential customers.

In addition, MediaTek's solutions for voice assistant devices have obtained new orders, according to industry sources. Amazon's next-generation Echo reportedly will incorporate MediaTek's chips. With orders from Amazon, MediaTek is expected to take nearly 70% of the voice assistant market segment, the sources said.

MediaTek also supplies chips for Alibaba's voice assistant Tmall Genie, the sources indicated.

Google is a potential customer of MediaTek, as the chip firm is likely to grab orders for the next-generation Google Home, the sources continued. Google Home currently uses Marvell's 88DE3006 Armada 1500 Mini Plus dual-core ARM Cortex-A7 media processor and Avastar 88W8897 WLAN/BT/NFC SoC.

Chip orders for Amazon's and Google's voice assistants could boost MediaTek's share of the voice assistant market segment to 90%, according to the sources.

Nevertheless, Unigroup Spreadtrum RDA, Rockchip Electronics and Synaptics are also eyeing chip orders for the new-generation Google Home voice assistant, the sources said.

RDA, controlled by Tsinghua Unigroup, has teamed up with ARM and Shanghai High-Flying Electronics Technology to roll out the RDA5981 for IoT-related applications. The chip has already been adopted in sub-CNY300 (US$44.2) voice assistant devices available in China, the sources noted.

Earlier in 2017, Rockchip rolled out two chips, the RK3036 and RK3229, for voice assistant devices. Both solutions are rivaling MediaTek's solutions, the sources identified.

Synaptics' acquisition of Conexant Systems and the multimedia solutions business of Marvell Technology may help Synaptics further strengthen its cooperation with Google, the sources said.

MediaTek's IoT chips are making inroads in China bicycle-sharing market.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017