USI reports strong profits for January-September
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

Universal Scientific Industrial (USI), a SiP subsidiary of backend service provider Advanced Semiconductor Engineer (ASE), has reported strong profits for the first nine months of 2017, reportedly due to orders from Apple.

USI's revenues posted CNY20.189 billion (US$3.041 billion) in revenues for the first three quarters of 2017, with a gross margin of 11.15%. Net profits for the nine-month period reached CNY862 million, increasing over 60% from a year earlier.

USI is expected to see its sales momentum continue into the first quarter of 2018 as it has landed orders for integrated Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules from Apple for new iPhone devices and has also entered the supply chain of Apple Watch, according to industry sources.

Meanwhile, ASE has reported consolidated revenues of NT$27.895 billion for October, up 2.6% on month and 7.6% on year. For the first 10 months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$234.35 billion, increasing 4.76% from a year earlier.

ASE expects sales generated from its EMS services will serve as a growth driver for its fourth-quarter revenues. Some market watchers have estimated that ASE's consolidated revenues will increase over 10% sequentially to hit a record high in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Backend service demand from the smartphone sector to push ASE sales to record high in 4Q17

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

