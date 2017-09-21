Taipei, Thursday, September 21, 2017 16:53 (GMT+8)
KYEC grabs testing orders for analog, PA chips from Murata
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 September 2017]

King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) has recently obtained testing orders for analog chips and power amplifiers (PA) from Murata Manufacturing, according to industry sources.

KYEC has responded saying it does not comment on specific orders or customers.

With Murata's analog chips and PAs being adopted by China-based smartphone vendors, KYEC is expected to enjoy a ramp-up of testing orders for Murata solutions employed in their new Android models slated for launch in the first half of 2018, the sources said.

KYEC has also cut into the supply chain for Apple's recently-launched iPhones through providing testing services for Intel's modem chips, the sources indicated. Intel's orders have offset the impact of reduced orders from MediaTek, the sources said.

MediaTek used to be KYEC's largest customer, but orders from the smartphone SoC specialist have reduced to account for a smaller proportion of KYEC's total revenues, the sources noted. Nevertheless, MediaTek is expected to introduce its 12nm application processors, the Helio P40 and P70, in the first quarter of 2018, which will likely increase its orders to KYEC, the sources said.

KYEC has also landed more orders for car-use CMOS image sensors from OmniVision, the sources said. The orders will become one of KYEC's sales growth drivers later in 2017 and 2018, according to the sources.

In addition, orders for automotive GPUs from Nvidia are unlikely to make a further contribution to KYEC's sales performance in the second half of 2017, as the orders already hit their peak earlier this year, the sources indicated.

