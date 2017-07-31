Taipei, Tuesday, August 1, 2017 22:58 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
MediaTek expects mild growth in 3Q17
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 31 July 2017]

MediaTek expects to post revenue growth of 2-10% sequentially in the third quarter of 2017, with gross margin ranging from 34% to 37%.

Chip demand for smartphones has not seen a substantial rise on seasonal factors, said MediaTek's co-CEO Rick Tsai at a July 31 investors meeting. MediaTek's combined shipments for smartphones and tablets will be between 110 million units and 120 million in the third quarter, nearly the levels reached in the second quarter, Tsai indicated.

Based on the exchange rate of NT$30.30 against US$1, MediaTek's revenues for the third quarter of 2017 are forecast to be between NT$59.2 billion and NT$63.9 billion, Tsai said. The estimate will represent a 2-10% sequential increase.

MediaTek's gross margin will be between 34% and 37% in the third quarter, according to Tsai. Gross margin grew to 35% in the second quarter from 33.5% in the first. Improving MediaTek's gross margin and regaining its share of the smartphone-chip market will be the company's ultimate target, said Tsai.

The Helio P-series smartphone SoCs will be a major product focus of MediaTek, Tsai noted. The company plans to roll out two new Helio P-series solutions later in 2017, and another two in 2018, Tsai disclosed. MediaTek expects to start regaining its market share in the fourth quarter, with better development expected in 2018.

Tsai indicated 12nm will be the main process technology MediaTek's mobile chips will be made using during the first half of 2018. Besides, MediaTek will complete tape-out of 7nm products in the second half of 2018, Tsai said.

In addition, sales of MediaTek's SoC product lines for emerging IoT and car electronics applications, such as tracking devices for bicycles, have grown substantially to account for 25-30% of the company's total revenues, Tsai noted.

MediaTek will be striving to improve its gross margin by 1-2pp every quarter over the next 2-3 quarters, said Tsai, adding that the gross margins are expected to return to the 37-39% level as early as the second half of 2018. The company's gross margin slid to a record low of 33.5% in the first quarter of 2017.

MediaTek newly-appointed co-CEO Rick Tsai

MediaTek co-CEO Rick Tsai
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017

Realtime news

  • Nanya unveils new HQ

    Bits + chips | 1h 5min ago

  • Silicon Motion 2Q17 sales increase slightly, 3Q sales to decrease

    Bits + chips | 1h 17min ago

  • Yageo posts record operating profit for 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 1h 33min ago

  • Quanta Storage accelerates collaborative robots production

    Before Going to Press | 1h 43min ago

  • Chicony Power nets NT$1.72 per share for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 1h 48min ago

  • Solartech sees July revenues decrease

    Before Going to Press | 1h 49min ago

  • Danen July revenues down 52% on year

    Before Going to Press | 1h 50min ago

  • VR HMD shipments may reach 10 million units in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 1h 52min ago

  • Nanya mulls developing 10nm DRAM technology in-house

    Before Going to Press | 1h 57min ago

  • Sales of Asustek ZenFone 4 to exceed 8 million units in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 1h 58min ago

  • WPG 3Q17 revenues to rise up to 6%

    Before Going to Press | 2h 1min ago

  • CHPT posts record profits for 2Q, 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 2h 1min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link