King Yuan ramping up capex for 2018

Julian Ho, Hsinchu; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

IC backend service provider King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) will ramp up its capex for 2018 to NT$5.5 billion (US$186.18), up from the NT$4.2 billion spent in 2017.

The company plans to expand its production capacity by 8-10% in 2018 in response to improvements in order visibility from a number of sectors, including MCU, industrial FPGA, 5G base station, modem, mining ASIC and GPU, according to company president AH Liu.

KYEC has landed more testing orders for consumer MCUs from international IDMs who are shifting their focus to testing of high-end MCUs for automotive applications, Liu said.

Meanwhile, company chairman CK Lee is optimistic about growing business opportunities from the high-performance computing (HPC), AI, automotive electronics, IoT and smartphone AP sectors.

Testing demand for smartphone APs and related chips is expected to emerge substantially in March as China-based smartphone vendors will launch new models after the Lunar New Year holidays, Lee asserted.

The global smartphone market will continue to grow 3-5% in 2018, led by entry-level and mid-tier models, Lee said.

Industry watchers expect KYEC to see its revenues grow 5-10% in 2018 after suffering a decline of about 1-2% in 2017.

KYEC is expected to post an EPS of NT$2.00 in 2017 compared to the NT$2.56 recorded in 2016 due to losses caused by a non-operating loss of NT$500 million (US$16.93 million), said the observers.

KYEC chairman CK Lee

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, January 2018