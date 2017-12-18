Taipei, Wednesday, December 20, 2017 00:32 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
14°C
SPIL, KYEC to benefit from Huawei-Dialog tie
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 18 December 2017]

Taiwan-based IC backend service firms Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) and King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) are expected to see their sales momentum continue into 2018 thanks to an enhanced tie between Huawei and Dialog Semiconductor, according to industry sources.

Dialog announced recently that its RapidCharge chipset enabling the SuperCharge protocol has been selected as adapters for Huawei's newly released Huawei Mate 10 family products, including the Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Porsche Design.

SPIL, in particular, will benefit significantly from the tie-up between Huawei and Dialog as the company is currently offering packaging services for HiSilicon Technologies' Kirin 970 processor, which powers Huawei's Mate 10 devices, while also rendering similar backend services for Dialog's power management (PWM) chips.

Demand for the Kirin 970 CPUs and Dialog's PWM chips is promising in 2018 as Huawei is currently ramping up efforts to promote its first AI-centric smartphone model, said the sources, noting that the Kirin 970 chipset is an AI processor for smartphones with a dedicated neural network processing unit (NPU).

KYEC, which is providing testing services for the Kirin 970 APs, will also benefit from the brisk sales of the Mate 10 devices expected in 2018, added the sources.

Meanwhile, SPIL is also likely to land IC backend service orders from China-based Spreadtrum Communications and RDA Microelectronics, two IC-design houses under Tsinghua Unigroup, which has recently increased its stake in Dialog to 8.15% and also taken a 30% stake in SPIL's backend subsidiary in Suzhou, the sources indicated.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Garmin launches new smartwatch supporting mobile payment

    Before Going to Press | 3h 52min ago

  • Computex 2018 to focus on AI, 5G, IIoT, VR, blockchain

    Before Going to Press | 3h 54min ago

  • LG Display to focus on production of 65-, 77-inch OLED panels in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 3h 55min ago

  • China market: China Mobile set 2018 orders for optical components

    Before Going to Press | 3h 56min ago

  • Chinba market: Smartphone brands launch limited editions to promote brand image

    Before Going to Press | 3h 57min ago

  • IoT platform operator PTC to set up reality lab

    Before Going to Press | 3h 58min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Global LCD TV shipments to drop slightly in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 4h ago

  • Competition in global TV market to remain keen in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 1min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link