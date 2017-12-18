SPIL, KYEC to benefit from Huawei-Dialog tie

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 18 December 2017]

Taiwan-based IC backend service firms Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) and King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) are expected to see their sales momentum continue into 2018 thanks to an enhanced tie between Huawei and Dialog Semiconductor, according to industry sources.

Dialog announced recently that its RapidCharge chipset enabling the SuperCharge protocol has been selected as adapters for Huawei's newly released Huawei Mate 10 family products, including the Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Porsche Design.

SPIL, in particular, will benefit significantly from the tie-up between Huawei and Dialog as the company is currently offering packaging services for HiSilicon Technologies' Kirin 970 processor, which powers Huawei's Mate 10 devices, while also rendering similar backend services for Dialog's power management (PWM) chips.

Demand for the Kirin 970 CPUs and Dialog's PWM chips is promising in 2018 as Huawei is currently ramping up efforts to promote its first AI-centric smartphone model, said the sources, noting that the Kirin 970 chipset is an AI processor for smartphones with a dedicated neural network processing unit (NPU).

KYEC, which is providing testing services for the Kirin 970 APs, will also benefit from the brisk sales of the Mate 10 devices expected in 2018, added the sources.

Meanwhile, SPIL is also likely to land IC backend service orders from China-based Spreadtrum Communications and RDA Microelectronics, two IC-design houses under Tsinghua Unigroup, which has recently increased its stake in Dialog to 8.15% and also taken a 30% stake in SPIL's backend subsidiary in Suzhou, the sources indicated.