MediaTek seeing robust chip demand for voice assistant devices

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

MediaTek has ramped up shipments of its chips for voice assistant devices which will further buoy the company's revenues for the third quarter of 2017, according to market sources.

Shipments of MediaTek's solutions for voice assistant devices are set to grow substantially in the third quarter, said the sources, adding that MediaTek has obtained orders for the new-generation Amazon Echo and Google Home voice assistants.

Alibaba, Tencent and Xiaomi will also roll out voice assistant devices powered by MediaTek's chip solutions later in 2017, the sources indicated. Shipments of MediaTek's solutions for voice assistants are expected to jump by 10 times in 2017, and grow another 100% in 2018, the sources said.

Market watchers expect MediaTek to post double-digit sequential growth in revenues for the third quarter. In addition to robust shipments for voice assistant devices, a pick-up in chip orders for smartphones and TVs will lead to the revenue growth, according to the watchers.

MediaTek in May 2017 introduced its new MT8516 series SoC designed for voice assistant devices and smart speakers. The MT8516 is equipped with a quad-core, 64-bit ARM Cortex-A35 MPCore operating at up to 1.3GHz. The chipset also pre-integrates Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0.

MediaTek saw its June revenues climb to a 7-month high of NT$21.89 billion (US$716.5 million). Revenues for the second quarter of 2017 came to NT$58.08 billion, up 3.5% sequentially.

MediaTek chip shipments for voice assistants are set to boom

Photo: Digitimes file photo