Alibaba Cloud to be top-2 cloud operator in 2-3 years, says president

Irene Chen, Hangzhou; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 October 2017]

Alibaba Cloud under China-based e-commerce giant Alibaba Group expects to become the world's top-2 public cloud computing services providers along with AWS (Amazon Web Services) in 2-3 years, according to company president Simon Hu.

Alibaba Cloud has become the third largest public cloud services operators around the world, next to AWS and Microsoft Azure, according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud aims to surpass Microsoft Azure to compete with AWS in 2-3 years, Hu said at Computing Conference 2017 his company hosted in Hangzhou, eastern China, during October 11-14.

Success in the cloud service sector hinges more on large-scale operational experience than on technology because the former is key to understanding how to meet market demand, Hu noted. In this respect, Alibaba and Amazon are large Internet service operators, giving their cloud services an upper hand over other competitors, Hu indicated.

Although the US leads in developing cloud computing, China, with a large manufacturing sector and the world's largest population, has been fast developing mature Internet service applications, affording good opportunities for development of Alibaba Cloud, Hu noted. Eventually, only the US and China will compete in the global cloud computing market, Hu opined.

Alibaba Cloud's advantages also come from internationalization of China enterprises and the government's One Belt One Road Initiative. The advantages help Alibaba Cloud and other China-based enterprises boost industrial upgrading and technological development based on cloud computing, big data and AI (artificial intelligence) in regions including Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, Hu indicated.

In fact, Alibaba Cloud's confidence of becoming one of the world's top-two public cloud service operators comes from its status as the largest public cloud service operator in the China market and its cloud computing strength gained from Alibaba's e-commerce operation, Hu explained.

For China-based enterprises planning to tap the international market and foreign enterprises planning to enter the China market, Albaba Cloud can provide competitive cloud services, Hu said. Among the top-500 enterprises operating in China, one-third have adopted Alibaba Cloud's products. For manufacturing industries, upgrading toward Industry 4.0 or smart manufacturing has just begun and substantial growth can be expected in demand for cloud services.

Alibaba Cloud's cloud services cover about 40% of various industries currently and the coverage will rise to 50% at the end of 2017 due to industries' transition to digitization and cloud computing in China. While 80% of startups chose Alibaba Cloud's products to start operation in the past, Alibaba Cloud aims to have enterprises create 80% of their innovations based on its cloud computing platform in the future. The cloud computing era will truly arrive in China in 2025.

Alibaba Cloud president Simon Hu

Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, October 2017