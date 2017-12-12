Alibaba applies AI to Shanghai subway

Jean Chu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 December 2017]

Alibaba Group Holding and affiliated Ant Financial Services have together inked a pact with Shanghai Shentong Metro Group to apply AI (artificial intelligence) technologies to the operation of the eastern Chinese city's subway system.

The technologies are smartphone-based mobile payment services Alipay that Ant operates, facial recognition, multi-mode voice interaction and passenger traffic monitoring.

Alipay will work without Internet connection, enabling passengers to make quick mobile payment via smartphones. Facial recognition technology will be used at subway gates to scan passengers' faces to reduce passgae time.

Multi-mode smart voice interaction technology will be applied to AI-powered ticketing machines. Passengers can tell machines their destinations and machines will suggest the closest stops. Such ticketing machines are based on far-field voice-recognition technology which can pick up sound input from speaking users several meters away even in noisy environment.

The voice interaction technology is mainly developed by iDST (Institute of Data Science and Technologies) under Alibaba Damo Academy. The technology features fusion of computer vision and voice signal processing. Via camera scanning of speakers, computer vision can judge the distance between speakers and ticketing machines and thereby decide on appropriate angles of picking up sound input. Vision signals and sound signals are fused and then processing software is used to suppress noise interference and enhance signals to reach accurate voice recognition.

The Shanghai subway system serve about 4,000 trains running on 17 lines among 367 stations and average daily traffic reaches 6-7 million people/trips.