Alibaba forays into CPU sector via investment in C-Sky Microsystems
Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 November 2017]

As part of its efforts to enhance its presence in the CPU sector, China tech giant Alibaba Group has invested in Hangzhou-based C-Sky Microsystems, an IC design house dedicated to 32-bit high performance low-power embedded CPUs and chip architecture licensing, according to industry sources.

At the 2017 Hangzhou Computing Conference held in mid-October, the Alibaba Cloud and C-Sky jointly announced a strategic cooperation in developing IoT (Internet of Things) software and hardware infrastructures, and the former also unveiled its new-generation IoT operating system, dubbed as AliOS Things, which can be widely applied to smart cities, smart household electrical appliances, smart living, and more.

Under the cooperation, C-Sky will move to develop IoT chips to support massive applications in terminal devices through Alibaba Cloud Link Market, and will optimize AliOS Things to better drive IoT chips.

C-Sky CEO Qi Xiaoning said that his company will focus on such three core technologies as security, access and smartization needed to build IoT industry ecosystems. He also highlighted three major cloud chips to support AliOS software architectures, namely computer visual chips, MCU platform chips, and the world's first AliOS-based NB (narrow band)-IoT network security chips developed in cooperation with Shenzhen-based Sanechips Technology.

As China's first CPU maker with direct investment from Alibaba, C-Sky boasts production process ranging from 0.13mm to 28nm for its embedded CPUs, and has shipped over 600 million SoCs to more than 70 clients since its inception in 2001. The firm's CPUs can be applied to IoT smart hardware, digital video and audio systems, information security, communication networks, industrial control and automotive electronics, among others.

C-SKY has also maintained cooperation with quite a few China mainstream wafer foundry houses such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), Hua Hong Semiconductor and Huali Microelectronics, in developing low-power process for IoT chips to deepen its development of embedded CPU IPs.

