Alibaba net profits hike nearly 150% on year in 3Q17
Chia-Han Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 November 2017]

China-based e-commerce operator Alibaba Group Holding has reported consolidated revenues of CNY55.122 billion (US$8.285 billion) for the third quarter of 2017, growing 60.74% on year, with a gross margin of 60.08%, down 1.65pps.

The company also recorded an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization) of CNY25.031 billion for the July-September period, up 57.68% on year; net operating profits of CNY16.584 billion, up 83.35%; and net profits of CNY17.408 billion, up 146.05%.

Third-quarter revenues consisted of CNY46.462 billion from core e-commerce operations, increasing 63.06% on year; CNY2.975 billion from cloud computing services, up 99.26%; CNY4.798 billion from digital media and entertainment services, up 32.98%; and CNY887 million from innovation initiatives and other services, up 27.08%.

Of core e-commerce operation revenues in particular, 85.14% came from retail shopping in the China market (mainly at Tmall and Taobao platforms), 3.69% from wholesale trading in the local market, and 6.19% and 3.55%, respectively, from overseas retail shopping and wholesale trading.

As of the end of September 30, Alibaba had 488 million active online consumers and 549 million mobile active users.

Meanwhile, Alibaba has revised upward the target revenue growth rate for its fiscal 2017 (April 2017-March 2018) to 49-53% from the 45-49% set originally.

